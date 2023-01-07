ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet.  Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season.  Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
NBC Sports

49ers lock up NFC's No. 2 seed, will play Seahawks in wild-card game

The 49ers officially clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco (13-4) will host the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card game at 1:35 p.m. PT on Saturday. The Seahawks clinched the No. 7...
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers win 10th straight, secure No. 2 seed

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers have never been hotter heading into the postseason. But their 10-game win streak, which set a franchise record for consecutive victories to end of the regular season, means little now with the NFL playoffs set to begin. The 49ers wrapped up the No. 2...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers' NFC West sweep could be bad omen for Super Bowl fate

The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium completed the sweep of their NFC West rivals for the 2022 NFL season. While the 6-0 record shows San Francisco's dominance in the division, it also could be seen as a bad omen, considering the last three times a team swept NFC West, their playoff run ended in heartbreak.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Has Bold Prediction For Russell Wilson

Things may seem bleak for the Denver Broncos after the the chaos of the 2022 season. But one Broncos wide receiver has every confidence that embattled quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to turn things around next year. Speaking to the media on Monday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton asserted that...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears

Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Here's where Patriots will pick in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

The order for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is becoming more clear with Sunday's Week 18 games concluding and the 2022 regular season wrapping up. In a stunning turn of events, the Houston Texans actually beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 on the road to squander the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Houston finished with a 3-13-1 record and will pick No. 2 overall. The top pick goes to the Chicago Bears, who fell to a league-worst 3-14 after losing 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
CBS Sports

Browns cut ties with Bernie Kosar after $19,000 bet on team's season finale vs. Steelers

Sports betting became legal in Ohio last week. Now it's the reason that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is out of a job. According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Kosar was relieved of his duties as a member of the team's pregame radio show. Kosar had acknowledged on social media that he placed a $19,000 wager on the Browns to beat the Steelers on Sunday. The Steelers won, 28-14.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Laquon Treadwell: Role evaporates in Week 18

Wasn't targeted and played just five offensive snaps in the 19-16 overtime win versus the Rams on Sunday. Treadwell combined for 101 offensive snaps and nine targets through the previous two weeks, but he spent most of his time on the bench in the must-win divisional matchup while Cade Johnson and rookie Dareke Young split the No. 3 duties. It's unclear how the snaps will be split in the wild-card game versus the 49ers on Saturday. Treadwell could be back in the mix, but it looks like head coach Pete Carroll favors Johnson and Young for now.
CBS Sports

2023 NFL head coach tracker: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans dismiss Lovie Smith

The 2023 NFL coaching cycle is already well underway. Several teams didn't bother waiting for the start of the offseason to get a head start on their next search, but more are now joining the fray with the regular season in the books. The Texans kicked off the next wave of change late Sunday, firing Lovie Smith nearly a calendar year after dismissing David Culley, who also lasted just one season as the team's head honcho. What's next? And which big names could soon be hired as replacements?
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Exits Sunday's game

Boyd was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a possible concussion. Before departing the contest, Boyd had caught three of his four targets for 42 yards. In his absence, Trenton Irwin could see added looks behind fellow WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Has sixth touchdown catch

Thielen logged two receptions (on three targets) for eight yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-13 win versus the Bears. Thielen had a touchdown catch in the first quarter and then sat in the second half as Minnesota rested most starters ahead of the playoffs. Thielen finished the season with six touchdowns, down significantly from the 14 and 10 touchdown seasons he posted the prior two years, even though his other receiving stats were mostly similar to his previous two seasons.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Inactive Saturday

Hardman (pelvis) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, was listed as questionable by the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and he'll sit this one out with an eye toward returning to action in the playoffs. In his continued absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will handle the Chiefs' Week 18 wideout duties.
CBS Sports

49ers' Ross Dwelley: Remains out

Dwelley (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Dwelley has only suited up once in the team's last six games, including Week 18. He'll work to earn a chance to play once the playoffs begin for the 49ers.

