Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
49ers Notebook: J.J. Watt thanks 49ers fans after farewell ovation; No-life Nick Bosa; Brock Purdy - Rookie of the Year? 49ers fan falls from stands onto the field
Sunday was a happy day at Levi's Stadium, as fans got to enjoy a 38-13 49ers victory over the Arizona Cardinals to close the regular season. Fans even let their joy carry over to one of the opposing players, who got a send-off he'll never forget. We talk about that...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Nick Bosa discusses being pulled before reaching 49ers’ single-season sack record
One more sack. That's all San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa needed to get into the organization's record books. The pass rusher entered Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with 17.5 sacks this season, two shy of the franchise single-season record of 19.5, set by Aldon Smith in 2012.
NBC Sports
49ers lock up NFC's No. 2 seed, will play Seahawks in wild-card game
The 49ers officially clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco (13-4) will host the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card game at 1:35 p.m. PT on Saturday. The Seahawks clinched the No. 7...
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers win 10th straight, secure No. 2 seed
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers have never been hotter heading into the postseason. But their 10-game win streak, which set a franchise record for consecutive victories to end of the regular season, means little now with the NFL playoffs set to begin. The 49ers wrapped up the No. 2...
NBC Sports
49ers' NFC West sweep could be bad omen for Super Bowl fate
The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium completed the sweep of their NFC West rivals for the 2022 NFL season. While the 6-0 record shows San Francisco's dominance in the division, it also could be seen as a bad omen, considering the last three times a team swept NFC West, their playoff run ended in heartbreak.
Broncos Wide Receiver Has Bold Prediction For Russell Wilson
Things may seem bleak for the Denver Broncos after the the chaos of the 2022 season. But one Broncos wide receiver has every confidence that embattled quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to turn things around next year. Speaking to the media on Monday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton asserted that...
Packers Would Play 49ers in NFL Playoffs
Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions were eliminated when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.
CBS Sports
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks, other 49ers ahead of playoff bout vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan jumped on a conference call with reporters on Monday, the morning after the team's 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in its regular-season finale. The coach provided several injury updates as the 49ers begin preparations for its playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NBC Sports
Here's where Patriots will pick in first round of 2023 NFL Draft
The order for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is becoming more clear with Sunday's Week 18 games concluding and the 2022 regular season wrapping up. In a stunning turn of events, the Houston Texans actually beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 on the road to squander the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Houston finished with a 3-13-1 record and will pick No. 2 overall. The top pick goes to the Chicago Bears, who fell to a league-worst 3-14 after losing 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Browns cut ties with Bernie Kosar after $19,000 bet on team's season finale vs. Steelers
Sports betting became legal in Ohio last week. Now it's the reason that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is out of a job. According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Kosar was relieved of his duties as a member of the team's pregame radio show. Kosar had acknowledged on social media that he placed a $19,000 wager on the Browns to beat the Steelers on Sunday. The Steelers won, 28-14.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Laquon Treadwell: Role evaporates in Week 18
Wasn't targeted and played just five offensive snaps in the 19-16 overtime win versus the Rams on Sunday. Treadwell combined for 101 offensive snaps and nine targets through the previous two weeks, but he spent most of his time on the bench in the must-win divisional matchup while Cade Johnson and rookie Dareke Young split the No. 3 duties. It's unclear how the snaps will be split in the wild-card game versus the 49ers on Saturday. Treadwell could be back in the mix, but it looks like head coach Pete Carroll favors Johnson and Young for now.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL head coach tracker: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans dismiss Lovie Smith
The 2023 NFL coaching cycle is already well underway. Several teams didn't bother waiting for the start of the offseason to get a head start on their next search, but more are now joining the fray with the regular season in the books. The Texans kicked off the next wave of change late Sunday, firing Lovie Smith nearly a calendar year after dismissing David Culley, who also lasted just one season as the team's head honcho. What's next? And which big names could soon be hired as replacements?
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Exits Sunday's game
Boyd was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a possible concussion. Before departing the contest, Boyd had caught three of his four targets for 42 yards. In his absence, Trenton Irwin could see added looks behind fellow WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Has sixth touchdown catch
Thielen logged two receptions (on three targets) for eight yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-13 win versus the Bears. Thielen had a touchdown catch in the first quarter and then sat in the second half as Minnesota rested most starters ahead of the playoffs. Thielen finished the season with six touchdowns, down significantly from the 14 and 10 touchdown seasons he posted the prior two years, even though his other receiving stats were mostly similar to his previous two seasons.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Inactive Saturday
Hardman (pelvis) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, was listed as questionable by the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and he'll sit this one out with an eye toward returning to action in the playoffs. In his continued absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will handle the Chiefs' Week 18 wideout duties.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ross Dwelley: Remains out
Dwelley (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Dwelley has only suited up once in the team's last six games, including Week 18. He'll work to earn a chance to play once the playoffs begin for the 49ers.
