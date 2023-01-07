This post was originally published on October 24, 2017. 5:54 a.m. These numbers had greeted the sunrise many times, but not like this. As the oxygen mask covered most of my face, my body melted into that last push, and my son came into the world. I could immediately tell that something wasn’t quite right with his breathing–a squeaky sort of cry. After a short embrace, nurses rushed him to the NICU.

