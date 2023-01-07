Read full article on original website
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
Flood advisory issued for Harris, surrounding counties
Jan 7, 2023 This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of2The downtown skyline is seen as storm moves into the area Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Houston.Jon Shapley/Staff photographershow moreshow less2of2 Traffic moves along Interstate 10 under the Houston Avenue bridge on July 27, 2022 in Houston. TxDOT has a $347 […]
TxDOT installs four-way stops on Eastex Freeway intersections
As of Monday, January 9, the intersections of the US 69 frontage roads and Chinn Ln. are now four-way stops. One of the goals of the project is to increase safety, according to the TxDOT webpage. The project, TxDOT says, should "bring a significant reduction in injury crashes, incapacitating injury...
Collision involving 18 wheelers slows traffic on I10 near 11th Street
BEAUMONT — A minor accident involving two 18 wheelers shortly before noon on Interstate 10 near 11th Street slowed traffic during the lunch hour. No injuries are reported. Beaumont police closed the lane closest to the barricade where the two trucks collided, but kept the outside lane open to allow traffic to continue moving.
Jasper man crashes on highway while swerving to avoid hitting animal in roadway
JASPER COUNTY — A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to...
The Morning Show visits The Art Museum of Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT — KFDM Reporter, Tan Radford takes us to the Art Museum of Southeast Texas as they prepare for a special exhibit opening reception. Reflections Made of Memories by James C Watkins is currently featured at the museum. The opening reception for this exhibit will be held Friday the 13th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected. Vinton, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the City of Orange, Texas, and the Vinton Police Department announced that I-10 west near the Louisiana-Texas state line will be closed on January 7, from 5 am until at least 6 pm.
Beaumont resident announces candidacy for BISD school board
A Beaumont resident officially announced his campaign for the Beaumont ISD board of trustees. Brian Nepveux, an entrepreneur, is seeking the seat for District 4. He ran for a city council seat in 2021, but he was unsuccessful. Nepveux said his interest in running stems from safety, security, and education...
Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year
Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
Humble man drowns after jumping off pontoon boat to swim in Lake Conroe, officials say
A Humble man drowned in Lake Conroe after a witness said he jumped off a boat to swim on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The video above is from a previous report. At about 2:05 p.m., the Montgomery County Dispatch Center received a call about a…
Sales from Beaumont 'ReStore' support Habitat for Humanity's mission to help families in need
BEAUMONT, Texas — While buying items to make a house feel more like a home, Southeast Texans have the chance to help area families in need. Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is asking Southeast Texans to shop at their "ReStore." According to the organization's website, ReStores are, "nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances."
Pedestrian struck, projected into air, after simultaneously crossing FM 1960 as truck was coming
Investigators determined that the man did not use the crosswalk that was about 200 feet away from where the crash happened.
Port Arthur Memorial silences Port Neches-Groves with 64-29 win
The Titans improve to 16-8 on the season and 2-1 in district. The Indians are 12-7 overall and 1-2 in district play.
Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
Bridge City student Kylie Bock crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023
We have a new Miss Mardi Gras. On Saturday, 17-year-old Kylie Bock was crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023 at the Julie Rogers Theater. Bock is from Bridge City and attends Liberty University online. She is finishing her high school through a college program at Liberty University at she was accepted into the program.
All he wanted to do is go fishing
Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
JCSO unraveling large theft ring that began with Thursday night pursuit
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday that investigators have started unraveling a large theft ring, and it all began with a vehicle pursuit on the night of Thursday, January 5th. That pursuit occurred between Jasper and Kirbyville with deputies chasing a Nissan Frontier pickup truck...
Stolen car catches fire after juveniles crash attempting to evade police
BEAUMONT — Juveniles involved in a car chase and subsequent crash have been charged with:. Officers from the Beaumont Police Department were patrolling the area of Lucas and Concord when they saw a reportedly stolen Hyundai Elantra. When the officers tried to stop the car, the driver fled. During...
Prosperity Bank president credited with helping police catch Chase Bank robbery suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police say a bank president's suspicions about a customer led to the arrest of the suspect not longer afterward on charges of robbing another bank nearby, according to a Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by KFDM/Fox 4 News from Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. According to the PC, the suspect confessed to the crime.
Pour Brothers Brewery offers entertainment as it prepares to shut its doors for good
A Beaumont brewery will soon shut its doors for good, but before it does it's offering up entertainment for Southeast Texans. Pour Brothers will hold a special event every day until it closes on Jan. 28, 2023. The downtown brewery had shut its doors once as a result of the...
