Marilyn Kay Copeland
Marilyn Kay Copeland, 82, passed away January 7, 2023, at Reflection Living Eileen House, Hutchinson, KS. She was born February 5, 1940, in Stafford, KS, to Roy W. and Margaret Merle (Forman) Risley. Marilyn was a graduate of Saint John High School, Saint John, KS, and Salt City Business College,...
Dorothy ‘Dodie’ A. Wheaton
Dorothy ‘Dodie’ A. Wheaton, passed away January 5, 2023, at Sterling Village, Sterling, KS, following a long illness. She was born March 13, 1945, in Nashville, KS, to Edward and Mary Ann (Henning) Mies. She received her education in Kingman KS. Following the births of her three children,...
James Reimer Porter
James Reimer Porter, 81, was welcomed into Heaven on January 5, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. James was born on June 22, 1941, in Meade, KS, to Wallace and Lila (Dykstra) Porter. Jim, or as some knew him, “Flash”, graduated Little River High School in 1959. He worked as...
Gladys “Glady” Illene Huber
Gladys “Glady” Illene Huber, 81, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023, surrounded by family at The Cedars, McPherson. She was the Deputy City Clerk for the City of McPherson, retiring in 2005. Glady was born on August 24, 1941, in McPherson, KS, the...
Charleen Kay Thomas
Charleen Kay Thomas, 83, went to her eternal home on January 2, 2023. She was born July 13, 1939, in Lebanon, KS to Clyde and Daisy (Marihughes) Herndon. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1957. Upon graduation, she moved to Topeka, KS where she started her career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Betty L. VanVerth
Betty L. VanVerth, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Diversicare of Hutchinson, KS. She was born October 3, 1932 to Fred and Edna Smith. Betty attended Hutchinson schools and was a homemaker. In 1980, she married David VanVerth in Nickerson, KS. She is preceded by her parents;...
Vera Rosaline Hayes
Vera Rosaline Hayes, 90, passed away on December 19, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Sparks, NV. Vera was born May 29, 1932, in Preston KS to Samuel Walter and Clara Belle (Lee) Webb. She graduated from Preston High School in 1949 and was a member of the First...
Rex H Meyer
Rex H Meyer, 67, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on January 6, 2023, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was surrounded by his loving family. Rex was born February 24, 1955, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Julius and Valeria Meyer. He graduated from Haven High School Class...
Xavier Matthew Brown
Xavier Matthew Brown, 25, died January 7, 2023, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born April 3, 1997, in Hutchinson, to Christopher and Sarah (Moore) Brown. Xavier graduated from Hutchinson High School. He had a passion for machining and attended trade school before becoming a machinist at Takako in Hutchinson. Xavier served his country in the Kansas Army National Guard from 2014 to 2020, as well as an active deployment to Kuwait and Syria in 2018 and 2019. He was always happiest when he was enjoying life with his family and friends. Xavier loved to fish, garden, hunt, play disc golf, workout, and he was a passionate Chiefs fan.
Arden Bastion
Arden Renee Massey Bastion, 49, died January 5, 2023, at her home in Hutchinson. She was born June 18, 1973, in Hutchinson, to Ruth Ann Massey. Arden graduated from Trinity High School in 1991. Arden was a homemaker, an avid reader, enjoyed listening to music, and admired art created mostly...
Hutchinson Police, Fire Departments to Play in Benefit Basketball Game for Reno County BBBS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson FOP Lodge 7, and Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department have challenged The Hutchinson Fire Department to a benefit Basketball game for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County. The fundraising game will take place on Saturday, February 25th, at 1 p.m., at the...
Richard E. Rea
Richard E. Rea, 65, passed away January 8, 2023, at his home in Hutchinson, KS. He was born January 20, 1957. Richard graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1975. On November 18, 2022, Richard married Bonnie McDowell in Hutchinson. Richard worked as a convenience store cashier for many years. He enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Cub Scouts in Waynesboro, VA.
Inman Food Drive Disc Golf Tournament Draws 85 Participants
INMAN, Kan. – On a chilly Saturday morning, 85 Disc Golfers descended on Lambert Park in Inman to participate in the 8th Annual Disc Golf Food Drive tournament. “This was the biggest group of Disc Golfers we’ve ever had on the Inman course,” said tournament director Bentley Richert. The tournament, held on January 7th, drew competitors from 23 different communities. In addition to the local communities, Disc Golfers drove to Inman from Wichita, Salina, Manhattan, Great Bend, and Winfield to name a few. Hoxie was the farthest distance a competitor traveled from.
Tickets On Sale for 2023 Dillon Lecture Series Dates
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Ray & Stella Dillon Lecture Series at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Ginger Kerrick will kick off the 2023 Dillon Lecture Series on February 21st. Ginger is an American physicist who began her career at NASA as a Materials and Research Engineer in 1994. In 2005, she became NASA’s first Hispanic female Flight Director, serving from 2005-2012.
Franklin’s Double-Double Powers Dragons Past Seward
Redshirt freshman Aaron Franklin posted his fifth double-double of the season, which included a career-high 18 rebounds, to pace the Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team to its fourth-straight victory of the season on Saturday at the Sports Arena. Franklin had his 13th game this season scoring 20 or...
Boil Water Advisory Issued for the City of Pretty Prairie, Reno County
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Pretty Prairie public water supply system located in Reno County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking...
NBC World Series Announces Two Year Agreement with Wichita State University
WICHITA, Kan. – The National Baseball Congress World Series, powered by Evergy, and Wichita State University announced a two-year partnership, solidifying a home in Wichita for the historic tournament for 2023 and 2024. “We are thrilled to call Eck Stadium home for the next two years, and to bring...
