Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter

Read full article on original website
Mini -
2d ago
Shaker welcomed diversity 60 years ago, and now the city and it's residents are reaping what they sowed....
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident must remain behind bars
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Strongsville woman accused of killing two people in a July car accident must remain locked up at the Juvenile Detention Center, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials ruled Friday. Mackenzie Shirilla’s attorney had requested she be released while her case goes through the court system....
whbc.com
Burglary Suspect Killed in Canton – Frantic 911 Calls Spell it Out. Listen HERE
Canton Police are investigating the stabbing death of a suspect they say was responsible for two burglaries on Clarendon Avenue, NW last night. They say officers were sent to the two homes and when they got to one of them and went inside they found the suspect laying on the kitchen floor. Police report the suspect apparently was stabbed by the resident after going in the back door of the home. The suspect – 44-year old Michael Harper of Alliance – was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. One of the witnesses says he did not have on a shirt and had patches on his chest. She also says he was going to stab her husband after coming in through the kitchen.
cleveland19.com
Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
cleveland19.com
Former Hawken School bus driver pleads no contest to driving drunk on the highway
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman pleaded no contest to OVI after she drove a Hawken School bus drunk on the highway. Diene Hines will be sentenced in Lyndhurst Municipal Court on Feb. 6. Lyndhurst police said Hines was spotted by a caller around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 23,...
Baffled owner finds missing car moved, locked and undamaged: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
A woman reported that someone had stolen her vehicle from the Shopping Plaza parking lot at 9:16 p.m. Dec. 21. She called the police station the following day after finding it parked behind a building on East Washington Street. Police met her there and found the car parked, locked and undamaged.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 3 suspects in deadly shooting at Glenville convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said investigators are searching for three shooters who gunned down a 22-year-old man Sunday afternoon in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Ezjehn Moss, of Cleveland. According to police, first responders found Moss shot just...
Man fatally shot at store on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was killed Sunday on the city’s East Side. Ezjehn Moss, 22, was shot about 1:55 p.m. in front of In & Out Beverage & Deli on Lakeview Road and Durant Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Moss was shot in the head, and he suffered from several gunshot wounds to the body.
cleveland19.com
Man shot and killed on West 81st Street during argument, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 2100 block of West 81st in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood. Police said, at approximately 730pm, officers were called to 2180 W. 81st Street for a man shot. When police arrived they...
Report: Man arrested with stolen gun in Struthers traffic stop
A Youngstown man was arrested and is facing firearm charges after police say they discovered a stolen gun during a traffic stop Saturday.
cleveland19.com
Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
Man fatally shot by sister’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A man died after he was allegedly shot by his sister’s boyfriend Thursday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, according to police. Thomas McGrath, 38, was shot about 7:30 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found McGrath on the ground next to his vehicle in the 2000 block of West 81st Street, north of Lorain Avenue. McGrath was shot in the groin, police said.
Cars stolen, break-in suspect arrested: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Warren Road. A caller at 7:14 a.m. on Dec. 24 reported he left his car running while he went into the store at the Speedway gas station. The car was stolen while he was inside, according to a police event report. Breaking and...
Charges filed after dogs found abandoned in Warren
Police were dispatched Sunday for two dogs left in an abandoned house.
Officers find suspected marijuana residue inside OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Brookpark Road. Several callers to the North Olmsted Police Department at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 reported a Chevrolet Impala was driving erratically on Brookpark Road. The car reportedly stopped in the middle of the road, and then drove over the curb before...
WFMJ.com
Sebring couple accused of striking girl, locking her in room, nailing window shut
A Sebring man and his girlfriend were put in jail over the weekend for allegedly locking a girl in her bedroom and nailing the windows shut. Samuel Sweely, 58, is the custodial parent of a female juvenile who was allegedly disciplined by being locked in her room at their West Ohio Avenue home.
Prosecutors ask to revoke bail of man arrested over weekend on gun charge
The motion filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court said bond for Dwayne Thomas, 18, of Youngstown, should be revoked because of his arrest on gun and drug charges.
Man arrested after crashing into 3 parked vehicles, bus shelter, running from police
A man has been arrested in Cleveland Heights after crashing into three parked vehicles and an RTA bus shelter during a police chase Saturday.
2 Cleveland homicides under investigation
CLEVELAND — Two homicides that took place last week are under investigation by Cleveland police. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The first homicide took place on January 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Officers responded...
cleveland19.com
Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning. The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When Cleveland EMS and police arrived...
These 15 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $2 million; where are they?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A total of 15 Cuyahoga County homes each sold for more than $2 million in 2022, including the highest sale since 2018, a $7 million Lakewood sale in September. Big ticket sales were localized to only a handful of cities in the counties, with Shaker Heights topping...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 10