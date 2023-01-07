ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Mini -
2d ago

Shaker welcomed diversity 60 years ago, and now the city and it's residents are reaping what they sowed....

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Burglary Suspect Killed in Canton – Frantic 911 Calls Spell it Out. Listen HERE

Canton Police are investigating the stabbing death of a suspect they say was responsible for two burglaries on Clarendon Avenue, NW last night. They say officers were sent to the two homes and when they got to one of them and went inside they found the suspect laying on the kitchen floor. Police report the suspect apparently was stabbed by the resident after going in the back door of the home. The suspect – 44-year old Michael Harper of Alliance – was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. One of the witnesses says he did not have on a shirt and had patches on his chest. She also says he was going to stab her husband after coming in through the kitchen.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man fatally shot at store on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was killed Sunday on the city’s East Side. Ezjehn Moss, 22, was shot about 1:55 p.m. in front of In & Out Beverage & Deli on Lakeview Road and Durant Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Moss was shot in the head, and he suffered from several gunshot wounds to the body.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot and killed on West 81st Street during argument, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 2100 block of West 81st in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood. Police said, at approximately 730pm, officers were called to 2180 W. 81st Street for a man shot. When police arrived they...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man fatally shot by sister’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A man died after he was allegedly shot by his sister’s boyfriend Thursday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, according to police. Thomas McGrath, 38, was shot about 7:30 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found McGrath on the ground next to his vehicle in the 2000 block of West 81st Street, north of Lorain Avenue. McGrath was shot in the groin, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 Cleveland homicides under investigation

CLEVELAND — Two homicides that took place last week are under investigation by Cleveland police. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The first homicide took place on January 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Officers responded...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning. The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When Cleveland EMS and police arrived...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy