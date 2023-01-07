Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter

Canton Police are investigating the stabbing death of a suspect they say was responsible for two burglaries on Clarendon Avenue, NW last night. They say officers were sent to the two homes and when they got to one of them and went inside they found the suspect laying on the kitchen floor. Police report the suspect apparently was stabbed by the resident after going in the back door of the home. The suspect – 44-year old Michael Harper of Alliance – was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. One of the witnesses says he did not have on a shirt and had patches on his chest. She also says he was going to stab her husband after coming in through the kitchen.

CANTON, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO