Nevada State

2 years later, Nevada attorney general remains silent on fake elector scheme

By David Charns
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the two-year anniversary of Jan. 6, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office remained quiet on whether charges were pending — or even if an investigation was underway – into the signing and submission of fake electoral votes from the Nevada Republicans.

“As we have repeatedly stated, we don’t comment on the pendency of state investigations, including whether they exist or not,” a spokesperson for the office said Friday. “We still have no comment regarding the matter at hand.”

In January 2022, Democratic Nevada Attorney General told the 8 News Now Investigators that the event was on his office’s “radar.”

“There has been a sustained effort to invalidate the 2020 election and to downplay the shocking actions that took place afterward,” Ford said in a statement in January 2022. “My office cannot and will not accept any efforts to overturn a free and fair election. Voting rights are fundamental to our democratic republic, and we will continue to protect them.”

The state’s real election certification versus the one sent in by the Nevada Republican Party. (KLAS)

That same month, Michigan’s attorney general asked federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into Republicans in her state who submitted similar fake certificates.

In December 2020, the Nevada Republican Party’s six electors signed paperwork signaling their support for Trump in a symbolic ceremony devoid of any legal merit which was held in Carson City and coincided with the official state-sanctioned tally on Dec. 14, 2020.

In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, Nevada’s then-incoming Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks with The Associated Press in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The purpose was to force Congress to decide the presidential election, according to people whom the committee interviewed. A legal advisor to the Trump campaign, Kenneth Chesebro, emailed elector Jim DeGraffenreid about the plan, the Jan. 6 committee found.

A video of the event has since been deleted. In a statement after the event, Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald said the party’s electors convened in Carson City due to ongoing legal battles seeking to overturn the election results.

Former Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, oversaw the official state ceremony, which certified the state’s six electoral votes for President Joe Biden.

Upon receiving the fake electoral votes from the Nevada GOP, the U.S. Senate Parliamentarian noted the document contained “no seal of the state” and “no evidence votes were delivered by the executive of the state for signature by electors,” the committee’s final report said.

The Jan. 6 committee interviewed both McDonald and DeGraffenreid. Both men invoked their Fifth Amendment rights repeatedly — McDonald more than 200 times. Neither has returned repeated requests for comment.

‘The entire situation sucks,’ fake Nevada Republican electors texted about unfounded fraud, Jan. 6 fallout

Text messages the committee released between DeGraffenreid and fellow elector Shawn Meehan discuss the Dec. 14 meeting and its aftermath.

“Electors vote a week from today unless a federal court pushes [the] date,” Meehan texted to DeGraffenreid in documents the committee released. “Wish I knew the bigger strategy. Not feeling super confident but trying to trust and be positive.”

A text message the Jan. 6 committee released from a fake Nevada elector. (KLAS)

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith last fall to oversee the department’s investigations into the former president and the lead-up to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The Department of Justice nor state prosecutors have filed any charges connected to the false electors.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

