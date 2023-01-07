ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain, snow expected in Metro Detroit: Here is your weather timeline

4Warn Weather – After some of us saw just a bit of sunshine working throughout Saturday afternoon, the clouds have rolled back into the region, and we will keep that cloud cover in the forecast as we work into the end of the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will...
OHIO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 What Metro Detroit gas stations have surprisingly good food?

You’ve heard it, you see it, your wallet feels it: The cost of nearly everything has gone up. Many of us are looking for ways to save, especially when it comes to food. Eating out is pricier, your everyday groceries are more expensive than before, and even fast food costs more (where are you, dollar menu?). So, where can you get a quick, cheap bite to eat these days?
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer Ruth Adler Schnee dies at age 99

DETROIT – Ruth Adler Schnee, a Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer, passed away at the age of 99. The Kresge Foundation announced her passing, stating that the Metro Detroit designer and 2015 Kresge Eminent Artist died on Jan. 5. According to the foundation, Schnee was a powerhouse, and her...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy