Johnson County, KS

KAKE TV

Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide

LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
LANSING, KS
WIBW

Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
MERRIAM, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023

KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
LANSING, KS
WIBW

Topeka man injured after cut off in KC traffic, crashes into trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was cut off in Kansas City traffic over the weekend and crashed his car as a result. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Second victim dies in Sunday morning double homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has died from her injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. 73rd Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person flown to hospital after Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was seriously injured in a crash in Johnson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 3:00 p.m. on Route ZZ at Southwest 1100 Rd. Troopers say the crash happened when a UTV driven by 27-year-old Thomas Shelton, of Garden City, The post One person flown to hospital after Johnson County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
WIBW

Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Homicide: Registered Kan. offender strangled in prison cell

LANSING, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Just before 8:30 p.m., Friday corrections officers from the Lansing Correctional Facility were summoned to a two-person cell by a 25-year-old...
LANSING, KS
kttn.com

North Missouri teenager arrested on DWI allegations involving a traffic crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Orrick resident was arrested Saturday morning in Ray County. Nineteen-year-old Braydon Furner was accused of careless and imprudent driving resulting in a traffic crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, THC oil, and driving while intoxicated. Furner was taken to the Ray County...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Police pursuit involving KCK officers ends in deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A police pursuit that started in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday morning ended in a deadly car crash in Missouri. Police said pursuit of a white GMC Terrain began in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking early Sunday morning. The GMC was traveling eastbound on Independence Avenue at a high rate of speed when, at Independence and Hardesty, the GMC failed to stop at a red traffic light and struck a black Nissan Altima that was traveling northbound on Hardesty.
KANSAS CITY, KS

