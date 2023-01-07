Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide
LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
WIBW
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
Search continues for suspect who escaped jail near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —The search for one of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City continues. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody Dec. 30, in the 400 Block of Olive Street, according to the FBI. The...
WIBW
Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
KCK man arrested for allegedly killing 16-year-old girl in 2014
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was taken into custody Friday afternoon for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
WIBW
Topeka man injured after cut off in KC traffic, crashes into trees
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was cut off in Kansas City traffic over the weekend and crashed his car as a result. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate homicide after victim dropped off at hospital
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide after they say a victim was dropped off at a hospital Sunday night. Police believe it happened in the area of E. 77th Terrace and The Paseo. KMBC 9 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story, check...
Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
KCTV 5
Second victim dies in Sunday morning double homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has died from her injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. 73rd Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
One person flown to hospital after Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was seriously injured in a crash in Johnson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 3:00 p.m. on Route ZZ at Southwest 1100 Rd. Troopers say the crash happened when a UTV driven by 27-year-old Thomas Shelton, of Garden City, The post One person flown to hospital after Johnson County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
koamnewsnow.com
Police investigate possible homicide within Kansas correctional facility; Autopsy scheduled
TOPEKA, Kansas. – Lansing Correctional Facility officials say a homicide investigation is underway after resident Gary Raburn died Friday night, January 6, 2023, at the facility. The initial investigation indicates that on Friday, just before 8:30 p.m., corrections officers from LCF were summoned to a two-person cell by a...
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
WIBW
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
Homicide: Registered Kan. offender strangled in prison cell
LANSING, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Just before 8:30 p.m., Friday corrections officers from the Lansing Correctional Facility were summoned to a two-person cell by a 25-year-old...
kttn.com
North Missouri teenager arrested on DWI allegations involving a traffic crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Orrick resident was arrested Saturday morning in Ray County. Nineteen-year-old Braydon Furner was accused of careless and imprudent driving resulting in a traffic crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, THC oil, and driving while intoxicated. Furner was taken to the Ray County...
KCMO LGBTQ Commission urges Jackson County legislature to ban conversion therapy
The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission sent a letter to the Jackson County government on Monday, urging the legislature to be the first county in Missouri to ban conversion therapy.
KCTV 5
Police pursuit involving KCK officers ends in deadly crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A police pursuit that started in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday morning ended in a deadly car crash in Missouri. Police said pursuit of a white GMC Terrain began in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking early Sunday morning. The GMC was traveling eastbound on Independence Avenue at a high rate of speed when, at Independence and Hardesty, the GMC failed to stop at a red traffic light and struck a black Nissan Altima that was traveling northbound on Hardesty.
1 dead, 2 injured after KCK police chase ends in crash in KCMO
One person is dead and one is in life-threatening condition after an overnight Kansas City, Kansas, police chase resulted in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
