Man Accused of Sending Threatening Texts to Centralia Domestic Violence Victim Charged With Felony Stalking in Lewis County

Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Man Accused of Raping Girl on Centralia Nature Trail in July 2021 Arrested and Charged
A 19-year-old Centralia man accused of raping a girl he was hiking with in the Seminary Hill Natural Area in July 2021 has been arrested and charged in Lewis County Superior Court. At the time of the alleged incident, the victim was 14 years old and the defendant, Derrick R....
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest Comes After Vehicle Drives Up Sidewalk; Assault; Burglary; Theft
• Officers are investigating a sexual assault allegation reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. • Jennifer L. Barber, 46, of Mossyrock, was arrested at the intersection of Yew and Elm streets just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence after she was reportedly found “passed out in a vehicle she had driven up on the sidewalk.”
Chronicle
‘Suspicious Amount’ of Mail Believed to Be Stolen From Chehalis, Onalaska Recovered Following Arrest
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reuniting 315 pieces of mail stolen from 125 separate addresses in southern Chehalis and Onalaska following an arrest early Friday morning. The arrest came after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a large...
The Suburban Times
K9 and WSP Aviation Capture
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Watch as deputies get assistance from a Tacoma Police K9 and WSP Aviation to track down and arrest an assault suspect. This video shows you the great teamwork, skills and professionalism displayed by our deputies and the other police officers who assisted us. Thank...
q13fox.com
Law enforcement investigating 'suspicious' death in Algona
ALGONA, Wash. - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Algona. Algona Police officers were called to reports of a person slumped over in a car on Sunday. When they arrived, they determined the person—a 33-year-old man from Everett—was dead. Authorities have not determined a...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV
Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $1M for Evicted Man Who Allegedly Shot at Deputies in Thurston County; Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating
A 50-year-old man accused of shooting at deputies who were trying to evict him from a home near Munn Lake is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Deputies arrested Wen Yu on Dec. 29 after their attempt to evict him from a home near Tumwater escalated into a 12-hour standoff with the county’s SWAT Team.
Chronicle
One Arrested, Second Vehicle ID’d in Fatal Grays Harbor County Hit-and-Run
The Aberdeen Police Department has identified the second vehicle involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian that occurred Wednesday evening, according to a social media post from the department. The announcement comes a day after a suspect was arrested in the case, said Lt. Steve Timmons in a news...
Tri-City Herald
‘Just desperate.’ Judge orders man accused in Pierce substation attacks held without bail
A U.S. District Court judge in Tacoma ordered one of the defendants charged with attacking four Pierce County substations on Christmas Day to be held in federal custody pending a grand jury indictment, despite a public defender’s insistence that the man facing a terrorism charge was motivated by poverty and should be in drug treatment.
KOMO News
Seattle police search for New Holly carjacker who pointed gun at man
Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pointed a gun at a man in New Holly on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man on the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South started his car remotely around 5:30 a.m., then went back inside his home. When he returned outside, he saw a man entering his vehicle on the driver side, police said.
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Deputies Arrest Two Brothers in Alleged Gun Bust
Two brothers are in custody in connection to a December reported theft of firearms in Silver Lake. Elmer Craig Reynolds, Jr., born in 1962, and Richard Reynolds, 56, were in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say they used a reported-stolen computer to track the suspects. According to...
Chronicle
SW Washington Chiropractor Pleads Guilty to Rape
A former Battle Ground chiropractor pleaded guilty Wednesday to rape and indecent liberties charges for having sexual contact with patients. Mark S. LaRue, 70, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to third-degree rape and indecent liberties without forcible compulsion, under the health care provider prong. The indecent liberties charge listed seven victims who were assaulted between 2014 and 2017.
Suspicious death investigation underway in Algona after man found dead in vehicle
ALGONA, Wash. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Algona on Sunday, according to the Algona Police Department. At about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South after receiving a report of a person...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle
Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
Chronicle
Sirens: Possession of Stolen Vehicle; Eluding Police; DUI Arrest; Assault; Theft
• A juvenile was arrested in the 400 block of North Ash Street at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 and was booked into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center for allegedly entering a vacant apartment and causing damage inside. • A burglary of a business in the 500 block of...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man for Pointing Pellet Gun at Driver
Police arrested a man in Yesler Terrace early Friday morning after he pointed a realistic-looking pellet gun at a driver. Just before 5 a.m., the victim called police and said he’d been driving near 14th Avenue and East Yesler Way when the suspect walked up to his car, shined a flashlight and pointed a gun at him. The victim drove away and called 911.
Seattle, Washington
DUI Collision Involving Juvenile Driver Near North Admiral
Seattle Police responded to a two-vehicle collision where one of the drivers appeared to be trapped near the intersection of Southwest Hinds Street and Walnut Avenue Southwest Friday evening near the North Admiral neighborhood. At approximately 06:30 p.m., SPD officers arrived along with Seattle Fire Department personnel, who were on...
KOMO News
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, January 5, 2023
On 01/05/23 at 11:24 a.m. on 2nd Ave and Overhuls, Sheriff's deputies arrested Mitchell James Borden, 34, on suspicion of 1) driving under the influence, 2) resisting arrest, 3) hit and run unattended, 4) possession of stolen vehicle and 5) eluding a police vehicle. On 01/05/23 at 2:39 p.m. in...
Mason County deputies capture suspect in fatal shooting
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has captured a man wanted in a fatal shooting Monday in the Tahuya area. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Elijah Ualika and three women lured a man into a secluded area near Lake Christine where he was shot multiple times and killed.
Comments / 0