Man Accused of Sending Threatening Texts to Centralia Domestic Violence Victim Charged With Felony Stalking in Lewis County

• Officers are investigating a sexual assault allegation reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. • Jennifer L. Barber, 46, of Mossyrock, was arrested at the intersection of Yew and Elm streets just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence after she was reportedly found “passed out in a vehicle she had driven up on the sidewalk.”

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO