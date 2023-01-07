Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota church brings snow to downtown
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First Sarasota Church celebrated its first-ever snow day on Sunday morning. Lee’s Ice in Sarasota dropped off 10 tons of ice that crews turned into snow. Kids were able to go tubing, build snowmen, and have snowball fights. “They came out the doors and you...
Curfew hours, parking fees in effect for the Town of Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Staring Monday, January 9th the Town of Fort Myers Beach will change its curfew hours from Midnight to 6 am on the Matanzas Pass Bridge and the Big Carlos Pass Bridge. “The beach is coming back. People are coming back to the beach and...
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota City offices to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection schedules will not be affected by the holiday. Hours of operation at recreation and cultural facilities will also be affected:. Arlington...
The Gathering Place closing in Fort Myers
The Gathering Place is closing at the end of January after the owner says their rent is going up by 400 percent.
Mysuncoast.com
Man found dead on Treasure Island Beach
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach Monday morning. According to officials with the Treasure Island Police Department, officers were called to the beach near Gulf Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive person. Police say they found the man and attempted...
Mysuncoast.com
Happy Birthday to Manatee County!!!!
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy 168th birthday to Manatee County!. It was on January 9, 1855 that Manatee County separated from Hillsborough County. Land wise, the county was roughly the size of the state of Connecticut, but was eventually broken into eight separate counties that make the modern state layout.
Mysuncoast.com
Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dead
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has announced the death of former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly. Jolly served as Chief of Police in the City of Sarasota from 1992 until 1996 and again from 2000 until 2002. He began his long career with the department on April...
First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island
SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
fox13news.com
Residents of a Sarasota condo community not eligible for county help to remove Hurricane Ian debris
SARASOTA, Fla. - A group of Sarasota retirees are fed up with piles of debris from Hurricane Ian that have been sitting outside their homes for months. Lori Melton keeps her dog close whenever she steps outside. "My poor little dog I can’t walk her by here at night. It’s...
Mysuncoast.com
Marine patrol responds to brush fire
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Marine Patrol responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon at Skiers’ Island, south of the North Siesta Key bridge. Sarasota County Emergency Services’ fire boat put out active flames. Officials say the cause of the fire was an illegal campfire. Campfires are not allowed on the islands.
sarasotamagazine.com
Central Cocoanut Residents Are Fighting to Keep a Car Wash Out of Their Backyards
A Tommy’s Express Car Wash may be headed to a large parcel at 1716 N. Tamiami Trail, just north of downtown, and residents of the Central Cocoanut neighborhood are not happy. If you’re not familiar with Tommy's franchise, its buildings are characterized by flashy, primary colors and, in some...
Mysuncoast.com
Carlton Arms community comes together to support residents affected by fire
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Carlton Arms is a close-knit community with a very peaceful atmosphere. The tranquility was interrupted Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned out 12 units, causing the roof to collapse. Al Garcia says he moved to this complex years ago from South Florida. He says he...
Sunken boats clogging along Matlacha residential canal
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunken boats are causing quite the headache for Matlacha residents, they say it serves as a reminder of how much the hurricane changed their town. “Once we get here of course you see it first hand,” Mark Friendshuh said. He and his family arrived...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Water hyacinth taking over Cape Coral canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It might have beautiful flowers, but an aquatic plant is taking over the freshwater canals of Cape Coral. Water hyacinth was introduced into Florida in the 1880s, but by the 1960s, it had covered more than 120,000 acres of public lakes and rivers – that’s 25 percent of Lake Okeechobee.
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
Mysuncoast.com
Weekend events
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -There are several fun events to enjoy this weekend on the Suncoast:. Annual Orchids Expo Show and Sale, January 7 – 8, Sat: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Admission $5 Interact with growers, attend seminars, purchase orchids or just enjoy the beauty of orchids. Hosted by the Sarasota Orchid Society.
WINKNEWS.com
The Gathering Place could be closing due to nearly 400% rent hike
A cherished restaurant in Fort Myers says it will close its doors unless something changes this month. Tony Clark, one of the owners of The Gathering Place, says the property owners have every right to raise their prices, but a nearly 400% increase is a hurdle they can’t overcome. He, along with many others who love the restaurant, got emotional, realizing The Gathering Place could be in its final days.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
