North Port, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota church brings snow to downtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First Sarasota Church celebrated its first-ever snow day on Sunday morning. Lee’s Ice in Sarasota dropped off 10 tons of ice that crews turned into snow. Kids were able to go tubing, build snowmen, and have snowball fights. “They came out the doors and you...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota City offices to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection schedules will not be affected by the holiday. Hours of operation at recreation and cultural facilities will also be affected:. Arlington...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man found dead on Treasure Island Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach Monday morning. According to officials with the Treasure Island Police Department, officers were called to the beach near Gulf Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive person. Police say they found the man and attempted...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Happy Birthday to Manatee County!!!!

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy 168th birthday to Manatee County!. It was on January 9, 1855 that Manatee County separated from Hillsborough County. Land wise, the county was roughly the size of the state of Connecticut, but was eventually broken into eight separate counties that make the modern state layout.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has announced the death of former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly. Jolly served as Chief of Police in the City of Sarasota from 1992 until 1996 and again from 2000 until 2002. He began his long career with the department on April...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island

SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Marine patrol responds to brush fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Marine Patrol responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon at Skiers’ Island, south of the North Siesta Key bridge. Sarasota County Emergency Services’ fire boat put out active flames. Officials say the cause of the fire was an illegal campfire. Campfires are not allowed on the islands.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

Water hyacinth taking over Cape Coral canals

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It might have beautiful flowers, but an aquatic plant is taking over the freshwater canals of Cape Coral. Water hyacinth was introduced into Florida in the 1880s, but by the 1960s, it had covered more than 120,000 acres of public lakes and rivers – that’s 25 percent of Lake Okeechobee.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Longboat Observer

Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch

Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Weekend events

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -There are several fun events to enjoy this weekend on the Suncoast:. Annual Orchids Expo Show and Sale, January 7 – 8, Sat: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Admission $5 Interact with growers, attend seminars, purchase orchids or just enjoy the beauty of orchids. Hosted by the Sarasota Orchid Society.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Gathering Place could be closing due to nearly 400% rent hike

A cherished restaurant in Fort Myers says it will close its doors unless something changes this month. Tony Clark, one of the owners of The Gathering Place, says the property owners have every right to raise their prices, but a nearly 400% increase is a hurdle they can’t overcome. He, along with many others who love the restaurant, got emotional, realizing The Gathering Place could be in its final days.
FORT MYERS, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
SIESTA KEY, FL

