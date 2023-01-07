ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds release 3B Mike Moustakas three seasons after signing largest FA deal in team history

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Mike Moustakas Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The 34-year-old signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the Reds in 2019, tied for the largest free-agent contract in the franchise's history. The Reds also inked outfielder Nick Castellanos to the same terms that offseason, though he opted out of his deal after two seasons, joining the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.

Moustakas' release marks the end of his disappointing tenure in Cincinnati. The season before joining the Reds, Moustakas earned his third-career All-Star nod after a standout campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers. Unfortunately for the Reds, Moustakas' success with the Brew Crew didn't carry over.

In 184 games with the Reds, Moustakas slashed .216/.300/.383 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI. His best season came in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season when he recorded eight homers and 27 RBI while batting .230/.331/.468 in 44 games.

Injuries also hampered Moustakas' time with the Reds. In 2021, Moustakas missed 69 games with a foot injury. Last season, he played in only 78 games, dealing with various injuries throughout the year.

Following a 62-100 finish and another cost-cutting move, more downtimes could be ahead for the Reds. When speaking with reporters last month, Reds general manager Nick Krall didn't give the impression that the team was on the cusp of any significant acquisitions.

"I think we'll figure out what the rest of the offseason brings and if there's something we can maneuver through this offseason, I think we're going to just have to figure out how to take advantage of that and be creative," Krall said.

