Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PHOTOS: Haul rope now up on new Sun Down Express chairlift at Vail
Crews have been working on the haul rope splice portion of the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain in recent days. After the installation of the haul rope line is complete, chairs will be hung on the lift. The lift will be a four-person detachable quad from Leitner-Poma,...
Snowshoe tours, ice skating, Yeti Hockey, live music at the Beav and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/6/23
New year, new moves. If being more active is on your New Year’s Resolutions list, get outside and snowshoe. Snowshoeing is a low-impact activity that is good for multi-generations. Snowshoes or even devices you attach to your snow boots or hiking boots are a great way to get around. Many of your favorite hiking trails in the summer make great snowshoeing trails in the winter.
Vail, Eagle County businesses report a strong Christmas and New Year’s holiday season
The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are always busy in Eagle County. This season was no exception, even with some travel complications. Josephine DeLucinge is the gallery director at the C. Anthony Gallery in Beaver Creek. DeLucinge noted that even with flight cancellations and occasional closures on Interstate 70,...
Salomone: Say hello to hard water
Ice fishing is an alternative to searching for open water on the river and in the same way Mother’s Day caddis doesn’t last forever, neither does the ice. When the conditions are good, I choose to drill a hole, drop a line and soak up some winter sun while fishing through hard water.
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Curious Nature: How the quaking Aspen rules North America
What’s the largest tree you’ve ever seen? Maybe you have traveled to see the sequoias and redwoods in California. Maybe you found yourself in Sunderland, Massachusetts, and found the Buttonball tree, said to be the widest Sycamore east of the Mississippi. If you have spent any time in Eagle County, you have probably seen a tree even larger than those and you haven’t even noticed.
I-70 westbound remains closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to semi rollover
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash, including at CMV, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Approximately 7:10 a.m., CSP received a call about a crash on I-70 near mile marker 207 east of Silverthorne, involving two semi-trucks and a pickup truck, according to CSP.
Letter: Thanks for your help catching our puppy
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, our puppy’s collar came off and she started running up Red Sandstone Road. I want to thank the lady so much who helped me catch our black lab puppy in front of Sandstone 70s. We really appreciate your kind gesture. Julie and Del Zopf. Vail.
With all surface lifts now running, Vail Mountain just waiting on Sun Down Express
Vail Mountain’s new Avanti Skills Zone was designed to have a dedicated surface lift, but for most of the skills zone’s existence, that surface lift has not been running. That was until this New Year’s Day holiday weekend on Vail Mountain, when the Black Forest lift (No. 27) along with the Wapiti Platter (No. 24) started taking skiers up the slopes once again.
Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Mikaela can’t be beat
A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property.
Vail looks to create artists in residency program with proposed studio in Ford Park￼
Vail is on its way to bringing an Artist in Residency program to the town, which it hopes will further its mission of enhancing its cultural vitality. On Tuesday, members of the Vail Town Council expressed their support for a first look and proposed design of the Artist in Residency Studio in Ford Park.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 82 reopened at Carbondale after crash
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
Berry Organized helps Vail Valley professionals organize their homes
Date opened: I started in California in 2016 and moved to the mountains in 2017. Contact information: Email Sierra@berryorganized.space or call 808-295-5171. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, call Business Editor Scott Miller at 970-748-2930 or email smiller@vaildaily.com.
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: A community that binds together
There are moments and then there are events. Some of these events can truly change the path of our journey, not only in our personal lives, workplace and so on. This is exactly what I experienced back in early October when I fractured my right foot and ankle in multiple places while mountain biking on my home mountain of Vail. My life was flipped upside down.
Rocky Mountain Youth Corps preps for summer conservation projects in Eagle
For three weeks this summer, young people will disconnect from technology and the modern world to embark on conservation projects in Eagle open space and nearby Bureau of Land Management land. On Dec. 20, 2022, the town of Eagle announced that the Eagle Open Space and Trails Department was selected...
Vail Valley Charitable Fund holds fundraiser to support local resident with quadriplegia
The Vail Valley Charitable Foundation is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 14, to raise money for Brian Biggs, a 23-year-old Eagle County native who severely injured his spinal cord during a rafting trip in June 2022, leaving him with quadriplegia. Biggs grew up in the valley and graduated from...
Mountainfilm on Tour celebrates indomitable spirit, educates and inspires at Vilar Performing Arts Center on Jan. 5￼
When: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m. More information: Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour. Held every Memorial Day Weekend since 1979, the Mountainfilm Documentary Film Festival takes over Telluride, Colorado, for a celebration of what the natural world has to offer, and serves as a reminder that humans still have a vital role to play in preserving the uniqueness of wild spaces – such as those we enjoy in the Vail Valley. Featuring Oscar-winning directors, pro athletes and other industry leaders, Mountainfilm uses the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
Summit Daily News
Summit Fire & EMS responds to a kitchen fire at Fritangas Mexican Restaurant in Silverthorne
Summit Fire & EMS responded to a kitchen fire at Fritangas Mexican Restaurant in Silverthorne in the middle of the night, according to a Facebook post earlier this morning. The post, made on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, said that the organization was responding to an automated smoke alarm but a fire was discovered when firefighters arrived on scene.
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0