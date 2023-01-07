ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Creek, CO

Vail Daily

Snowshoe tours, ice skating, Yeti Hockey, live music at the Beav and more: Tricia's Weekend Picks 1/6/23

New year, new moves. If being more active is on your New Year’s Resolutions list, get outside and snowshoe. Snowshoeing is a low-impact activity that is good for multi-generations. Snowshoes or even devices you attach to your snow boots or hiking boots are a great way to get around. Many of your favorite hiking trails in the summer make great snowshoeing trails in the winter.
Salomone: Say hello to hard water

Ice fishing is an alternative to searching for open water on the river and in the same way Mother’s Day caddis doesn’t last forever, neither does the ice. When the conditions are good, I choose to drill a hole, drop a line and soak up some winter sun while fishing through hard water.
Curious Nature: How the quaking Aspen rules North America

What’s the largest tree you’ve ever seen? Maybe you have traveled to see the sequoias and redwoods in California. Maybe you found yourself in Sunderland, Massachusetts, and found the Buttonball tree, said to be the widest Sycamore east of the Mississippi. If you have spent any time in Eagle County, you have probably seen a tree even larger than those and you haven’t even noticed.
Letter: Thanks for your help catching our puppy

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, our puppy’s collar came off and she started running up Red Sandstone Road. I want to thank the lady so much who helped me catch our black lab puppy in front of Sandstone 70s. We really appreciate your kind gesture. Julie and Del Zopf. Vail.
UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 82 reopened at Carbondale after crash

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
Berry Organized helps Vail Valley professionals organize their homes

Date opened: I started in California in 2016 and moved to the mountains in 2017. Contact information: Email Sierra@berryorganized.space or call 808-295-5171. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, call Business Editor Scott Miller at 970-748-2930 or email smiller@vaildaily.com.
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: A community that binds together

There are moments and then there are events. Some of these events can truly change the path of our journey, not only in our personal lives, workplace and so on. This is exactly what I experienced back in early October when I fractured my right foot and ankle in multiple places while mountain biking on my home mountain of Vail. My life was flipped upside down.
Mountainfilm on Tour celebrates indomitable spirit, educates and inspires at Vilar Performing Arts Center on Jan. 5￼

When: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m. More information: Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour. Held every Memorial Day Weekend since 1979, the Mountainfilm Documentary Film Festival takes over Telluride, Colorado, for a celebration of what the natural world has to offer, and serves as a reminder that humans still have a vital role to play in preserving the uniqueness of wild spaces – such as those we enjoy in the Vail Valley. Featuring Oscar-winning directors, pro athletes and other industry leaders, Mountainfilm uses the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School's Autumn Rivera as Colorado's 2022 Teacher of the Year

Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
