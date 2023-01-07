San Diego Padres Sign Former White Sox Outfielder to One-Year Deal

The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent outfielder Adam Engel, the Padres announced on Twitter Friday. Engel played the first six years of his Major League career for the Chicago White Sox, where he batted .225 with a .280 On Base Percentage and .631 OPS.

Engel is a strong defensive outfielder, with some speed. He stole 12 bases in 2022.

The Padres are expected to play Juan Soto in right field, with Trent Grisham in center field, and Fernando Tatis Jr. moving to left field.

Xander Bogaerts is expected to take over at short, with Ha-Seong Kim moving to second base, and Jake Cronenworth playing first. Tatis is expected to move to left, with Manny Machado remaining at third base.

Engel could start the season as the Padres' Opening Day left fielder, as Tatis serves the remaining 20 games left of his suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Once Tatis returns, Engel will probably assume a role as the team's fourth outfielder.

