A Menomonee Falls man won $25,000 through the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes

When a neighbor Charles Meinecke was doing errands for called him and said he needed to come home right away to collect a package, Meinecke was a bit surprised.

Packages are usually left at the door. Then, he thought somewhat jokingly, maybe the police were looking for him. Or maybe, just maybe, he got lucky.

For more than 10 years, Meinecke entered all kinds of sweepstakes and contests including Publishers Clearing House ones. While he watches television, he said, he spends four to five hours a day filling out the forms and entering the contests.

On Friday, when he arrived at his Menomonee Falls home, he was quietly accosted by Howie Guja, a prize patrol member for PCH, and a reporter from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Because he entered 30 contests through the Publishers Clearing House in the last 30 days, he thought he may be a winner.

"How are you?" asked Guja.

Meinecke stared hard at Guja, "Good, but I think my day may be getting better..." he said. He recognized the logo on Guja's shirt and knew Guja's face from the commercials.

Then Guja delivered the news: "You just won $25,000."

"This could not make my day happier," said Meinecke.

He said that the last year, especially the last few months were rough on him. He was living in his recently deceased mother's home. His sister, Danielle, who Meinecke is the primary caretaker for, had surgery on her kneecap and needs another surgery for her thyroid. And Meinecke was in a recent motorcycle accident, which forced him to stop working.

"I need a new driveway," he said. "It has been one thing after another." So he'll put the money to good use.

Whatever's left will be for bills. "And maybe a vacation," Meinecke added.

Since it began in 1954, Publishers Clearing House has awarded a half a billion of dollars in prizes. The policy is for a member of the prize patrol to fly in from New York to arrive on a winner's doorstep to deliver the news. There is no phone call to schedule a meeting; Guja just hopes the prize winner is at home. He also brings flowers and champagne.

"It is so amazing," Guja said of his job. "I get to bring good news to everyone. It made the winner's day today."'

What are Meinecke's word of advice for others?

"Just enter to try to win," he said.

