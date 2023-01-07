ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

A Menomonee Falls man won $25,000 through the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes

By Cathy Kozlowicz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgWuf_0k6HyBIY00

When a neighbor Charles Meinecke was doing errands for called him and said he needed to come home right away to collect a package, Meinecke was a bit surprised.

Packages are usually left at the door. Then, he thought somewhat jokingly, maybe the police were looking for him. Or maybe, just maybe, he got lucky.

For more than 10 years, Meinecke entered all kinds of sweepstakes and contests including Publishers Clearing House ones. While he watches television, he said, he spends four to five hours a day filling out the forms and entering the contests.

On Friday, when he arrived at his Menomonee Falls home, he was quietly accosted by Howie Guja, a prize patrol member for PCH, and a reporter from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Because he entered 30 contests through the Publishers Clearing House in the last 30 days, he thought he may be a winner.

"How are you?" asked Guja.

Meinecke stared hard at Guja, "Good, but I think my day may be getting better..." he said. He recognized the logo on Guja's shirt and knew Guja's face from the commercials.

Then Guja delivered the news: "You just won $25,000."

"This could not make my day happier," said Meinecke.

He said that the last year, especially the last few months were rough on him. He was living in his recently deceased mother's home. His sister, Danielle, who Meinecke is the primary caretaker for, had surgery on her kneecap and needs another surgery for her thyroid. And Meinecke was in a recent motorcycle accident, which forced him to stop working.

"I need a new driveway," he said. "It has been one thing after another." So he'll put the money to good use.

Whatever's left will be for bills. "And maybe a vacation," Meinecke added.

Since it began in 1954, Publishers Clearing House has awarded a half a billion of dollars in prizes. The policy is for a member of the prize patrol to fly in from New York to arrive on a winner's doorstep to deliver the news. There is no phone call to schedule a meeting; Guja just hopes the prize winner is at home. He also brings flowers and champagne.

"It is so amazing," Guja said of his job. "I get to bring good news to everyone. It made the winner's day today."'

What are Meinecke's word of advice for others?

"Just enter to try to win," he said.

More: Black Business OwnersThese Black business owners share the inspiration and challenges of being in the suburbs

More: IceskatingHere are some free Milwaukee-area outdoor ice skating rinks to try this winter

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy.

Comments / 14

Nurse from WI
2d ago

Wow. Someone in WI actually won. I entered that for years but of course never won. I'll have to start again. Ya never know! Congratulations to you!!!

Reply
13
Cheryl Rourke Miller
1d ago

Years back they said we won and set a time up to meet with us ,we gave up a house party ,sat home and publish clearing house never showed up .made me mad they did that .

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
MUSKEGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened

MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Officials Still Investigating Eagle Death

As the New Year takes shape, Wisconsin officials say they are still trying to get to the bottom of a recent death involving a bald eagle and are asking the public for help. Last month, the wounded animal was discovered just outside Milwaukee and later died during surgery. The Humane Society and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say there’s evidence the animal was shot.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

MPD investigates shooting near 3rd and Mineral; woman dead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report this incident is now being investigated as a possible suicide. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 3rd and Mineral on Sunday, Jan. 8 around 11:50 p.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and died at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday. Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time. At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie police chase, 4 arrested after $18K+ Ulta theft

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with four people in handcuffs Thursday, Jan. 5 in Pleasant Prairie. It all started with those four people shoplifting an Ulta Beauty in Highland Park, Illinois. When the car crossed the state lines on Interstate 94, authorities from Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha County joined the chase.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
whbl.com

Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gas utility manufacturer closes facility in southeastern Wisconsin, 100+ employees affected

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas utility manufacturer has announced the permanent closure of its southeastern Wisconsin facility, which will affect over 100 employees. According to a letter sent by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company announced that it will be permanently closing its New Berlin facility.
NEW BERLIN, WI
kenosha.com

Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Tree

Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes.
WISN

Four houses, one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Therapy dog K9 Crush wins over the hearts of Milwaukee police officers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has a new K9 on the force. However, this pup is a little different from your average K9. The job of a police officer is one many take pride in, but after a tough call, things can be challenging. Which is why the Milwaukee Police Department has added a new member to its team to help.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy