District 27 Congressman Michael Cloud switches vote for Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker

By James Munoz
 3 days ago

Washington, D.C. – Today, District 27 Congressman Michael Cloud issued the following statement regarding his vote in favor of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House of Representatives:

“I came to Washington with the understanding that Congress was broken and in desperate need of restoration. For several months, we have had good faith negotiations with Republican leadership and members to make the generational change needed in Congress to restore the ability of members to represent the People and put our nation on the path toward fiscal responsibility. These past four days, I have taken a stand and continued negotiations to ensure that the legislative process works for individual members and isn’t dominated by Party Leadership. After days of debate on the House Floor, we have made major progress on the processes and reforms we’ve been fighting for. Final details are being worked out, but I have high hopes we will be able to get this done for the American People. The reforms we’ve negotiated won’t fix everything wrong with Washington. However, it will be a massive change in how the House operates and enables Members of Congress to truly represent their constituents.”

The following is a response from Woodrow Wilson Wagner II, Chairman of the Victoria County Democratic Party:

“Two years ago today, Congressman Cloud voted against certifying the results of a legitimate, fair, and free election even after insurrectionists desecrated the Capital and hurt and killed members of the Capital police. A few months later, Mr. Cloud voted against a resolution to award Congressional Gold Medals to the Capital police who bleed and died to protect him and other members of Congress from violet domestic terrorists. Today, Mr. Cloud finally voted for Kevin McCarthy for speaker after contributing to the unnecessary deadlock, stagnation, theatrics for the past three days. I am unclear as to how these votes are “getting things done for the American people” and especially the constituents of his district. Mr. Cloud wants us to trust him that he and the new Republican House majority will work for all our best interests, yet they can’t even elect a Speaker, which is the first and most basic function of a new Congress. Indeed, they’ve had months to “negotiate with leadership” and why are they just now ironing out details? This does not give one immense confidence in the new Republican House majority. I also want to know what specifically made Mr. Cloud change his vote and what he is personally/politically getting in exchange for it. What are these “massive changes” to House operations and when is he going to tell us how such changes will specifically make the lives of constituents in the 27th District better?”

Woodrow Wilson Wagner II, Chairman of the Victoria County Democratic Party

