NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
msn.com

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Invest Confidently in Right Now

To invest confidently, an investor should feel comfortable with a company's ability to maintain its earnings, debt obligations, and dividend payments, and ideally, continue growing. In an uncertain economic environment, that can prove challenging as impacts from weakened demand and spending aren't fully known. It may not seem like there...
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
FLORIDA STATE
Zacks.com

5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023

(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
msn.com

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Surefire Buys in 2023

Although last year was challenging for most of Wall Street, it was an especially difficult year for growth stocks. When the curtain closed on 2022, both the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- lost 33% of their value.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023

U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

This past year could have been better for equity investors. 2022 was one of the worst performances by the S&P 500. It lost 18.1% this past year, the seventh-worst year on record. Mid-cap dividend stocks to buy fared much better. The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) tracks the performance...
The Associated Press

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
msn.com

3 Top Stocks of 2022 That Will Shine Again in 2023

The S&P 500 generated a total return of -19.44% in 2022, its worst calendar-year performance since 2008. Not surprisingly, given that the energy sector was the only sector in positive territory this past year, up 59%, nine out of the 10 top stocks in 2022 were oil and gas-related businesses.
WHIO Dayton

Stocks climb on Wall Street, adding to gains made last week

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday, gaining more ground following the market's first weekly increase in five weeks. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 12:14 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 223 points, or 0.7%, to 33,854 and the Nasdaq rose 2.1%.
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 9th

RGA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yeare arnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com

2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy for Value, Growth, & Momentum

PAG - Free Report) Penske Automotive Group is starting to stick out as a leading operator of automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe. Penske stock has an “A” Style Scores grade for Value which largely attributes to its overall “A” VGM grade. At $115...

