Mother of Texas school shooting suspect arrested, accused of threatening violence in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The mother of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting suspect is facing charges in Oklahoma City.

Adriana Reyes was arrested this week on charges of assault and battery as well as threats to perform an act of violence after police were called to her boyfriend’s home.

Officers were called to the home on Wednesday – and according to the police report – this wasn’t the first time they were sent out there.

Just before 10 a.m. on January 4th, Oklahoma City Police were called to a home near Southwest 26th and Penn.

According to the arrest report, officers had just been to the same location on another call.

The victim told police, after officers left the first time – his girlfriend, Adriana Reyes, threatened to kill him before she moved out of his house – saying “he thinks that she will kill him while he sleeps and he is terrified of her.”

While on scene, police say Reyes came out of the home yelling at the victim.

Officers put her in handcuffs without incident.

She was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of threatening to perform an act of violence as well as assault and battery.

Officers had also been called to the home for another domestic incident on New Year’s Day.

Police allege Reyes identified herself as the mother the Uvalde school shooting suspect.

Authorities were able to confirm that connection.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School killed 19 children and two teachers after the gunman entered the school with a rifle on May 24, 2022.

Salvador Ramos , the gunman, was killed by a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team inside a classroom.

