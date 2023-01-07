Colts Injury Report: TE Granson And QB Foles Ruled OUT As CB’s Facyson and Gilmore Are QUESTIONABLE

Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Did Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday listen to the fans and go for it on fourth down?
The Indianapolis Colts drove inside the Houston Texans 10-yard line Sunday on their first drive of the third quarter. As the Colts – trailing 17-7 – lined up for a field goal from the 6-yard line on fourth down, Houston was called for encroachment, putting the ball at the 3.
FOX Sports
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
KHOU
Texans lose out on No. 1 pick after Week 18 win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — Davis Mills threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Akins on fourth down with 50 seconds left in Sunday's season finale then connected with Akins on the 2-point conversion to give Houston a 32-31 victory at Indianapolis — costing the Texans the first pick in April's draft.
Bears leapfrog Texans, land No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL draft
Thanks to a dramatic comeback win by the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago fell to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, while the Texans scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final minute to steal a late victory from the Indianapolis Colts.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Texans Request HC Interview with Broncos’ Ejiro Evero
Ejiro Evero may indeed prove one-and-done with the Denver Broncos. Fresh off his first season as the team's defensive coordinator, Evero is garnering head-coaching interest from the Houston Texans, who officially submitted an interview request Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Evero is among several candidates for the Texans job,...
WATCH: Texans QB Davis Mills throws TD pass to TE Jordan Akins against the Colts
Davis Mills may be replaced as starting quarterback in 2023, but he continues to show his development and growth as an NFL quarterback. The Houston Texans’ starter threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins on third-and-8 with 3:57 to go in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 18.
Houston Chronicle
Where will the Texans pick in the 2023 NFL draft?
Texans NFL draft picks: Houston blows shot at top spot with comeback win. The team owns two first-round selections. This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston Texans took care of business on the football field Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, this victory will have negative implications...
Colts vs. Texans: Top photos from Week 18
Here are the top photos from the Week 18 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, a game Indy lost 32-31 at Lucas Oil Stadium:
Colts' Ed Dodds among potential future GMs
The Indianapolis Colts will see a lot of turnover when it comes to the front office and coaching staff, including assistant general manager Ed Dodds. Acting as Chris Ballard’s right-hand man since 2017, Dodds has made a name for himself as a popular general manager candidate. He has interviewed a few times in recent offseasons but ultimately declined those opportunities.
Yardbarker
Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee & S Trevor Denbow
Coutee, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract when he was waived by Houston. He quickly signed on with the Colts practice squad and bounced on...
WATCH: Texans WR Brandin Cooks catches a touchdown pass against the Colts
Brandin Cooks hasn’t had a great year, but he is ending the 2022 campaign on a high note. The former New Orleans Saints 2014 first-round pick was instrumental on the Houston Texans’ opening drive, which he started off with a 33-yard catch and punctuated with an 11-yard touchdown catch Sunday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NBC Sports
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game if needed
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game...
Texans eye Eagles coordinator to replace Lovie Smith, NFL insider says
Lovie Smith’s loss could be Jonathan Gannon’s gain. The Texans fired Smith on Sunday following the team’s 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts, which prevented Houston from claiming the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft (that honor went to the Chicago Bears). So Smith...
Texans QB Davis Mills nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week
The Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, and their quarterback is earning recognition for his performance. After leading the Texans to a 32-31 fourth quarter comeback and game-winning drive at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 18, quarterback Davis Mills has been nominated as a FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.
Jadeveon Clowney, Jack Conklin headline 7 inactives vs. Steelers
As the Cleveland Browns seek to end their disappointing 2022 campaign on a high note, with a chance to spoil the playoff dreams of the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have announced their seven inactives for this afternoon’s game. The elephant in the room here is defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney, as he was sent home and ruled out after lashing out at the Browns during an interview this week. Jack Conklin has also been listed as inactive after being ruled out with an ankle injury.
Colts officially hold No. 4 pick in 2023 NFL draft
The Indianapolis Colts officially hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. After losing to the Houston Texans in Week 18, the Colts secured a top-five pick. However, they got some help from the Denver Broncos, who defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to conclude their season. That...
Blue the mascot is the Colts MVP? Why not, according to Chuck Pagano
Former coach Chuck Pagano has an idea. Joining WISH-8 to preview the season finale against the Houston Texans, he jokingly offers a nod to mascot Blue. "He had offseason surgery, man," Pagano said. "He came back way ahead of schedule." Well, picking one standout player in a lost season is...
theScore
2023 NFL Draft order set for top 18: Bears pick 1st after Texans stun Colts
The Chicago Bears clinched the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts on a last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion in Week 18. The Bears were positioned to pick second after falling to the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Texans scored on fourth-and-20...
