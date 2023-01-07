Colts Injury Report: TE Granson And QB Foles Ruled OUT As CB’s Facyson and Gilmore Are QUESTIONABLE

As the Cleveland Browns seek to end their disappointing 2022 campaign on a high note, with a chance to spoil the playoff dreams of the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have announced their seven inactives for this afternoon’s game. The elephant in the room here is defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney, as he was sent home and ruled out after lashing out at the Browns during an interview this week. Jack Conklin has also been listed as inactive after being ruled out with an ankle injury.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO