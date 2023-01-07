Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gephardt Daily
‘Suspicious’ explosion, fire destroy mobile home in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Fire Department crews and multiple other agencies responded to a report of predawn explosion on Sunday. The site was a single-wide trailer at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park, at 671 W. 4400 South, just north of Riverdale Road and west of the Weber River. First responders arrived at the scene at about 3:55 a.m., Chief Jared Sholly, Riverdale Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.
KSLTV
Devastating house fire in Tooele leaves home a total loss
TOOELE, Utah — A home is a total loss after a devastating fire Saturday night. Cpt. Bucky Whitehouse of Toole Fire Department said the home was a total loss despite firefighters hours-long efforts from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. fighting the fire. The fire was at 700 West Vine...
Explosion and fire at Riverdale mobile home park
Investigators say an explosion and fire at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale is ‘suspicious’ and are trying to determine the cause.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man, 19, charged with arson at his apartment building
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville man has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection with an apartment complex fire on Friday. The suspect is Rodney Lee Davis, 19, whose apartment burned, and whose mother also lived in the Bridgeside Landing complex. Davis could not...
Gephardt Daily
2 killed, 1 injured when speeding car slams into Ogden building
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed and another injured in Ogden early Sunday, when the speeding car they were traveling in slammed into a building near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road. Police investigators say the devastating crash happened about 5:30...
ksl.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash
OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
kjzz.com
WATCH: Several agencies, community members respond to lengthy Taylorsville goat chase
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Residents of a private Taylorsville community were given a scare Sunday afternoon when they noticed police vehicles patrolling the area, only to find out that multiple agencies had been dispatched on reports of a goat on the go. Community members told 2News that the chase...
West Valley City woman still in hospital after hit-and-run
A West Valley City woman is still fighting for her life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash caused by a man on meth in a stolen truck
18 year-old man in critical condition following crash in Eagle Mountain
An 18 year-old Eagle Mountain man is in critical condition after he pulled in front of a Jeep in Eagle Mountain Saturday night, causing the highway to close for several hours.
Gephardt Daily
1 dead in TRAX train incident in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 60s was killed after being hit and dragged by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, police said. The man had just exited the TRAX train with his bicycle at the City Center station at 100 S. Main about 6:20 p.m. when he lost his balance and fell back into the train, Utah Transit Authority Police Lt. John Morrow said.
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden City police report woman found dead from gunshot wound
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police have reported finding a woman dead from a gunshot wound. The incident was reported just before 6 a.m., an OCPD statement says. Officers were dispatched to the area of the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. “Upon arrival, officers...
KUTV
Pedestrian killed by TRAX train at City Creek Center station
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A pedestrian has died after they were run over by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, officials said. Police responded to the scene at the stop outside City Creek Center at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. They said a man in his 60s exited a northbound blue line train with his bike before he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks as the train was departing.
24-year-old woman shot, killed in Ogden
A 24-year-old woman was found dead due to a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to Ogden Police.
Gephardt Daily
Draper police investigate, dismiss unfounded bomb threat at Corner Canyon High School
DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper police investigated a threat made against Corner Canyon High School Monday. Canyons School District officials lifted a lockout after police told them no evidence of a threat — specifically a bomb threat — was found. Draper City later...
ksl.com
2 men ordered to stand trial for killing man in his truck, throwing body on Bangerter Highway
SALT LAKE CITY — Third District Judge Patrick Corum ordered two men to stand trial for aggravated murder on Thursday, determining there was sufficient evidence they killed a man and left his body along Bangerter Highway. Mario Alberto Carreto-Morales, 24, and Raul Jaimes Cortez, 31, will stand trial for...
KUTV
'Large number' of I-15 crashes prompted by 'extremely icy conditions,' says UDOT
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have warned of severely slick road conditions Saturday morning. Colonel Michael Rapich with the Utah Highway Patrol reported that Troopers had already responded to a large number of vehicle crashes on Salt Lake County freeways before 7:30 a.m. Colonel Rapich shared these crashes were...
KUTV
GALLERY: Dump truck tips over, crashes onto UTA bus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto a Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden City police arrest murder suspect who reported shooting death of woman he says ‘refused to leave’ his residence
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with the shooting murder of a 24-year-old woman found deceased in his central Ogden residence. Suspect Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County jail at nearly 9 hours after he alerted Ogden City police. Officers responded to the scene, near 2200 S. Jefferson Ave., just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
upr.org
Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound
Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning. A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.
