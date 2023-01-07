ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

‘Suspicious’ explosion, fire destroy mobile home in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Fire Department crews and multiple other agencies responded to a report of predawn explosion on Sunday. The site was a single-wide trailer at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park, at 671 W. 4400 South, just north of Riverdale Road and west of the Weber River. First responders arrived at the scene at about 3:55 a.m., Chief Jared Sholly, Riverdale Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.
RIVERDALE, UT
KSLTV

Devastating house fire in Tooele leaves home a total loss

TOOELE, Utah — A home is a total loss after a devastating fire Saturday night. Cpt. Bucky Whitehouse of Toole Fire Department said the home was a total loss despite firefighters hours-long efforts from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. fighting the fire. The fire was at 700 West Vine...
TOOELE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville man, 19, charged with arson at his apartment building

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville man has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection with an apartment complex fire on Friday. The suspect is Rodney Lee Davis, 19, whose apartment burned, and whose mother also lived in the Bridgeside Landing complex. Davis could not...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

2 killed, 1 injured when speeding car slams into Ogden building

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed and another injured in Ogden early Sunday, when the speeding car they were traveling in slammed into a building near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road. Police investigators say the devastating crash happened about 5:30...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash

OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

1 dead in TRAX train incident in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 60s was killed after being hit and dragged by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, police said. The man had just exited the TRAX train with his bicycle at the City Center station at 100 S. Main about 6:20 p.m. when he lost his balance and fell back into the train, Utah Transit Authority Police Lt. John Morrow said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden City police report woman found dead from gunshot wound

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police have reported finding a woman dead from a gunshot wound. The incident was reported just before 6 a.m., an OCPD statement says. Officers were dispatched to the area of the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. “Upon arrival, officers...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Pedestrian killed by TRAX train at City Creek Center station

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A pedestrian has died after they were run over by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, officials said. Police responded to the scene at the stop outside City Creek Center at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. They said a man in his 60s exited a northbound blue line train with his bike before he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks as the train was departing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Dump truck tips over, crashes onto UTA bus

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto a Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden City police arrest murder suspect who reported shooting death of woman he says ‘refused to leave’ his residence

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with the shooting murder of a 24-year-old woman found deceased in his central Ogden residence. Suspect Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County jail at nearly 9 hours after he alerted Ogden City police. Officers responded to the scene, near 2200 S. Jefferson Ave., just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
OGDEN, UT
upr.org

Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound

Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning. A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy