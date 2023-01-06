Read full article on original website
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
digg.com
Documents Marked Classified Found At Biden Think Tank, US Attorney Reviewing
The material was identified by personal attorneys for Biden just before the midterm elections. The US attorney in Chicago has been assigned to review documents marked classified, and which appear to be from the Obama administration, found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. Key...
digg.com
Brazil Protests: Lula Vows To Punish ‘Neo-Fascists’ After Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Congress
President tours scene of riot and orders federal government to take control of policing in capital Brasília as extremists refuse to accept his presidency. Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has promised to punish the "vandals, neo-fascists and fanatics" that stormed the country's government buildings Sunday in a failed attempt to overthrow the leftist leader's week-old presidency.
digg.com
Visualizing America's Great Resignation, By Industry
More than four million Americans have quit their jobs every month since May 2021, and the Great Resignation shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. In April 2021, a record four million Americans quit their job — a key point in an ongoing trend that has since been catchily named "The Great Resignation."
digg.com
Military Conscription Laws Around The World, Mapped
A look at some parts of the world where compulsory military service is still enforced. Military conscription in the UK ended way back in 1957, with the US following suit several years later in 1973. Many countries around the globe, however, continue to enforce some form of compulsory military service on their citizens.
