ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
selmasun.com

Convict who escaped work release job in Montgomery captured in Georgia

A convict who escaped from his work release job in Montgomery has been captured in Georgia, announced Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Linwood Harris, 53, reportedly left his job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery without permission and stole a car before leaving the area on Jan. 3. Harris was recently...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Arizona fugitive arrested in Mississippi

An Arizona fugitive was taken into custody in Mississippi. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, took into custody 52-year-old Douglas Brown. Brown was wanted in Arizona for a parole violation concerning multiple counts of aggravated assault. Brown was...
ARIZONA STATE
weisradio.com

Alabama Gun Law Updates

The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama

Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level comes with […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
alabamanews.net

State Changes to Inmate ‘Good Time’ and Prison Law Enforcement

Changes are coming to Alabama prisons… State and local officials held a press conference today to discuss state changes to inmate incentive time and in prison law enforcement regulations. In the past months the The Alabama Department of Corrections has been at the forefront of concerns surrounding the treatment of Alabama inmates, prison overcrowding and deaths occurring within Alabama prisons.
ALABAMA STATE
luvernejournal.com

Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
HAYNEVILLE, AL
wtnzfox43.com

Alabama DUI Breath Test

Originally Posted On: https://alabamaduidefense.com/alabama-dui-breath-test/. If you are stopped in Alabama on suspicion of DUI, you may be asked to take a breath test roadside. (Note that officers must have reasonable suspicion, or probable cause, to make the initial DUI stop). A breath test measures the concentration of alcohol in your...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Alabama Couple Named Nation’s Top Young Farm Family

(ALFA/SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 9, 2023) — Alabama farmers Daniel and Carla Trantham today were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Man dies after apparent assault at prison in north Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed Wednesday in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault, the state prison system confirmed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Ariene Kimbrough, 35, was discovered deceased inside his cell at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy