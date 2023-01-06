The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”

