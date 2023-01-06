Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Convict who escaped work release job in Montgomery captured in Georgia
A convict who escaped from his work release job in Montgomery has been captured in Georgia, announced Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Linwood Harris, 53, reportedly left his job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery without permission and stole a car before leaving the area on Jan. 3. Harris was recently...
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
wbrc.com
Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
Arizona fugitive arrested in Mississippi
An Arizona fugitive was taken into custody in Mississippi. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, took into custody 52-year-old Douglas Brown. Brown was wanted in Arizona for a parole violation concerning multiple counts of aggravated assault. Brown was...
weisradio.com
Alabama Gun Law Updates
The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama
Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level comes with […]
wvtm13.com
Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
alabamanews.net
State Changes to Inmate ‘Good Time’ and Prison Law Enforcement
Changes are coming to Alabama prisons… State and local officials held a press conference today to discuss state changes to inmate incentive time and in prison law enforcement regulations. In the past months the The Alabama Department of Corrections has been at the forefront of concerns surrounding the treatment of Alabama inmates, prison overcrowding and deaths occurring within Alabama prisons.
luvernejournal.com
Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
wtnzfox43.com
Alabama DUI Breath Test
Originally Posted On: https://alabamaduidefense.com/alabama-dui-breath-test/. If you are stopped in Alabama on suspicion of DUI, you may be asked to take a breath test roadside. (Note that officers must have reasonable suspicion, or probable cause, to make the initial DUI stop). A breath test measures the concentration of alcohol in your...
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
Many in Alabama will lose Medicaid insurance coverage in April
Millions of Americans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic are at risk of losing their coverage this April.
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
southeastagnet.com
Alabama Couple Named Nation’s Top Young Farm Family
(ALFA/SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 9, 2023) — Alabama farmers Daniel and Carla Trantham today were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won...
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
Man dies after apparent assault at prison in north Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed Wednesday in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault, the state prison system confirmed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Ariene Kimbrough, 35, was discovered deceased inside his cell at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said […]
WTOK-TV
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After leaving a maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado, David Spicer was given $110 and a ride to the nearest airport. It was August 10, 2022. “I was just so excited!” he said with a huge smile and big voice. Once inside the terminal, Spicer witnessed...
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
