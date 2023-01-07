Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
KMOV
Detectives ask for help with identifying, locating suspect in St. Louis City burglaries
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are asking for help with identifying and locating a suspect in some burglaries in South St. Louis. SLMPD believe the suspect was involved in the following burglaries:. Al Huda Market- 3729 Gravois – on 7/17/22 & 8/16/22. Hollywood Beauty- 3562 Gustine – on...
FOX2now.com
78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis
Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. 78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis. Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman allegedly stabs man in domestic dispute
Festus Police are investigating a report that a woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the alleged victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was not transported for additional medical care. Festus Police...
FOX2now.com
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times. It's the second murder in St. Louis City so far this year. Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday …. A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple...
KSDK
Man found shot, unresponsive in Baden neighborhood Sunday
According to 5 On Your Side data, this is the second homicide of the year for the city. This story will be updated once more information is provided.
mycouriertribune.com
Man shot and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide.
KMOV
Man shoots, kills employee after robbery in Maryland Heights, police say; suspect charged
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- An employee of a Maryland Heights business is dead Friday afternoon after a robbery, police said. Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said a masked and armed man went into the PrideStaff business on Dorsett Road and robbed it. He left out the back door into an alley, and an employee of the business followed him. The employee got into his car, drove around and found the suspect. The suspect then shot and killed the employee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man killed in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft
ST. LOUIS — The death of a man in Soulard Saturday marked the first homicide in St. Louis of the year. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 24-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue. On Saturday, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar...
St. Louis Co. officer, killed in murder-suicide, laid to rest
An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday.
Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
Police: Robber shoots, kills employee outside Maryland Heights strip mall
One man has died after a robber fatally shot him outside of a Maryland Heights strip mall Friday afternoon.
KMOV
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Lebanon, IL
LEBANON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A man was arrested in Lebanon, Illinois, after police allege he barricaded himself in a house and threatened his girlfriend with a knife. Lebanon Police say they were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of South Cherry Street at 5:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man had hit a woman and taken her into his bedroom, where he would not let her leave. Arriving officers attempted to make contact with the two but were denied access into the room by the man, who barricaded the door and stated he had a knife.
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
KSDK
Fire at vacant warehouse in East St. Louis
A vacant warehouse in East St. Louis caught fire early Monday morning. Firefighters are still working to find the cause.
Suspect flees traffic stop, jumps off I-64 overpass during police pursuit Friday
ST. LOUIS — One person was hospitalized early Friday morning after jumping off an overpass while fleeing a traffic stop, according to the Sauget Police Department. Police said the incident began at about 1 a.m. Friday with a pursuit of a suspect in Monroe County and across the Poplar Street Bridge into St. Louis.
Man pleads guilty to deadly Illinois bank robbery
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A St. Louis man pled guilty Thursday for his role in a 2021 East St. Louis bank robbery that left a security guard dead. Jaylan Quinn, 23, entered a plea in federal court on Wednesday, according to Fox News. Quinn and Andrew Brinkley, 21, entered East St. Louis’ First […]
Employee fires shots, strikes woman inside south St. Louis store
One man is behind bars after firing shots at his workplace and shooting a woman Wednesday evening in a south St. Louis convenience store.
St. Louis Park woman charged in husband's fatal stabbing
Suspect says husband was stabbed as she was trying to push him away during a fight. Court records show police had been to their apartment in 2020, when Poole was allegedly threatening to harm other people and herself.
Police investigating deadly St. Louis Park stabbing, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing and killing a man in St. Louis Park.Officers responded to a medical call on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday where they found an injured man.The man later died at a hospital due to his injuries, police say.Police took a 23-year-old woman they say knew the victim into custody for second-degree murder.The incident is under investigation.
Comments / 4