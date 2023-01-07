ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Heights, MO

FOX2now.com

78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis

Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. 78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis. Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman allegedly stabs man in domestic dispute

Festus Police are investigating a report that a woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the alleged victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was not transported for additional medical care. Festus Police...
FESTUS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon

A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times. It's the second murder in St. Louis City so far this year. Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday …. A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Man shot and killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Man shoots, kills employee after robbery in Maryland Heights, police say; suspect charged

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- An employee of a Maryland Heights business is dead Friday afternoon after a robbery, police said. Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said a masked and armed man went into the PrideStaff business on Dorsett Road and robbed it. He left out the back door into an alley, and an employee of the business followed him. The employee got into his car, drove around and found the suspect. The suspect then shot and killed the employee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
FOX2Now

Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Lebanon, IL

LEBANON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A man was arrested in Lebanon, Illinois, after police allege he barricaded himself in a house and threatened his girlfriend with a knife. Lebanon Police say they were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of South Cherry Street at 5:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man had hit a woman and taken her into his bedroom, where he would not let her leave. Arriving officers attempted to make contact with the two but were denied access into the room by the man, who barricaded the door and stated he had a knife.
LEBANON, IL
edglentoday.com

ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
CBS Minnesota

Police investigating deadly St. Louis Park stabbing, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing and killing a man in St. Louis Park.Officers responded to a medical call on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday where they found an injured man.The man later died at a hospital due to his injuries, police say.Police took a 23-year-old woman they say knew the victim into custody for second-degree murder.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN

