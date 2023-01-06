2023 Black College Expo open to all

On-the-spot college acceptances and scholarships will be part of the 2023 Black College Expo, set for Jan. 26 at Bayview Baptist Church in San Diego.

High school juniors and seniors of all racial and ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to attend the free expo, hosted by the San Diego County Office of Education with the National College Resources Foundation. The event takes place from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the church, 6134 Pastor Timothy J Winter St., San Diego.

The expo will include representatives from more than 20 historically black colleges and universities. Students can learn about education options and possibly receive a scholarship or on-the-spot college admission. There will also be seminars on financial aid, internships and other topics.

Students, families and education professionals are asked to reserve to bit.ly/3VQsD2G . Students are encouraged to bring at least 10 copies of their transcripts. ACT or SAT test scores are also welcome.

To be eligible for a scholarship, students must submit an essay of 500 words or less on "Why is a college education important to me?" at bit.ly/3vIoB1E . Submission deadline is Jan. 16.

The Black College Expo was developed more than 20 years ago to empower underrepresented students and help them with access to higher education. The National College Resources Foundation has helped more than 500,000 students get into college, and helped them connect with more than $1 billion in scholarships and grants. Call (877) 427-4100 or go to blackcollegeexpo.com .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .