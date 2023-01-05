Read full article on original website
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
ChampionX (CHX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ChampionX (CHX) closed the most recent trading day at $30.25, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and...
Jackson Financial (JXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $35, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services...
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $77.22, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $274.72, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Astrazeneca (AZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $70.90, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained...
Prologis (PLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $116.06, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial real...
Mesa Labs (MLAB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Mesa Labs (MLAB) closed the most recent trading day at $178.79, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the quality control...
Hess (HES) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Hess (HES) closed the most recent trading day at $144.22, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas producer had gained...
Insulet (PODD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Insulet (PODD) closed the most recent trading day at $296.27, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker...
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $46.68, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Commercial Metals (CMC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Why You Should Hold Elevance Health (ELV) in Your Portfolio
Elevance Health Inc. ELV is currently aided by a well-performing Government business, thanks to increasing premiums and numerous contract wins. The pursuit of buyouts and a solid financial position are other tailwinds for the stock. Zacks Rank & Price Rally. Elevance Health carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently. The...
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $30.79, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural...
If You Invested $1000 in Commercial Metals a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants,...
