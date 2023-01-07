ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 11

Steve 82
2d ago

What accountability? If someone decides to attack the police (knowing they have guns) with a knife, then this is what happens. I'm disgusted anyone is outraged by this. I'm happy the cops are safe.

Reply
3
nope
2d ago

They know what happened, they know the police only shot a lethal round after talking and a non lethal round failed to stop him. Everyone’s looking for free money…

Reply
3
justbenice
2d ago

So the cop who shot the attacker was supposed to be hacked up and not go home to his family? I understand the family is upset but please

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Rally Held Demanding Justice in Police Shooting of Man With Knife in Cambridge

Expressing anger and frustration, several hundred protesters on Monday demanded justice for a Bangladeshi American college student who was shot and killed by police last week in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a shooting that has drawn attention from Bangladeshi media. Sayed Faisal, 20, a former student at the University of Massachusetts Boston,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say

Two people were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. Police were seen investigating a car at a taped-off gas station on North Main Street Monday afternoon. An employee told NBC10 Boston that the victims were in a car that pulled into the gas station. They told her they'd been shot and to call for help.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
DEDHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Fatal Construction Accident at Mass. General Hospital Under Investigation

A person was killed in a construction accident on the Massachusetts General Hospital campus on Monday, according to Boston police. Police confirmed they were called to 90 Blossom St., listed as the Gray Building, for a construction accident. They later described it as a fatal fall. More details were not immediately provided.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Shooting death of armed 20-year-old UMass student after mental health incident with police prompts protest

CAMBRIDGE – Family and friends have organized a protest after a 20-year-old UMass student was shot by police and later died after a mental health incident. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow, on Wednesday at approximately 1:15 p.m., Cambridge Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a Cambridgeport resident, who had witnessed a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment and further reported that the man was in possession of a machete. The caller said that he appeared to be cutting himself with both the weapon, later identified as a kukri knife and broken window glass.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Missing Mass. Woman's Husband Arrested Amid Investigation Into Her Disappearance

The husband of Ana Walshe has been arrested amid the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of the 39-year-old woman from Cohasset, Massachusetts, authorities announced Sunday evening. Brian Walshe, 46, has been taken into custody and charged with misleading a police investigation, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said in a...
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Search for missing Cohasset mother heads south

COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a mother from Cohasset is headed south to Washington, D.C. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
COHASSET, MA
NECN

Two Charged in Road Rage Incident in Quincy

Two people have been charged in connection with a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, that led to a stabbing and left one woman hurt. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found the vehicles involved had stopped and a fight started near Bay State Road. A 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to her head and arm. She was treated at Carney Hospital in Dorchester and later released.
QUINCY, MA
WWLP

Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage

One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Four Boston city councilors call for police, metal detectors in schools

BOSTON — In the wake of an incident that sent a teacher to the hospital this week, four members of the Boston City Council have cosigned a letter calling for increased security throughout the city's schools. At-large Councilors Erin Murphy and Michael Flaherty, along with District 3 Councilor Frank...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Masks Return for More Students Across Greater Boston

More school districts have resorted to masking up this week amid rising concern about the spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Beginning on Monday, students at public schools in Chelsea will be required to wear masks indoors, according to a letter sent out Friday by Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta. The superintendent cited the CDC's community risk designation for the county -- which includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors -- as the reason behind the district's move.
CHELSEA, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy