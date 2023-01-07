Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
Dolphins Get Crushing Injury News Ahead Of Playoff Game
The Miami Dolphins might not be at full strength when they battle the Bills in the AFC Playoffs this Sunday. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb on Sunday. Now, unfortunately, Mostert's status is in question for the team's postseason game vs. the Bills on Sunday. ...
Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division
The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golf Digest
You can’t be more classless than the Pittsburgh Steelers doing the CPR celebration days after Damar Hamlin’s ordeal
Well, we had to wait until the dying embers of Week 18, but to the surprise of absolutely no one the Pittsburgh Steelers locked up the NFL's number-one classless seed on Sunday. Late in their ultimately meaningless victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers’ Alex Highsmith sacked Deshaun Watson. As he lay prone on the ground, a teammate walked over and hit his chest with a couple pumps of the ol’ CPR celebration. On an ordinary week, this would have been innocuous enough. This week, however, was anything but ordinary.
Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss
The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season. They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.
thecomeback.com
NFL world marvels at Jaguars stunning turnaround
Since winning the AFC South title and nearly reaching the Super Bowl in 2017, the Jacksonville Jaguars have seen a lot of futility. They followed that division title up with a 5-11 record in 2018 and a 6-10 record in 2019. And those records looked fantastic compared to 2020 and 2021, when the Jags won a combined four games. On Saturday night, they clinched the AFC South title, beating the Tennessee Titans in dramatic fashion.
NFL Rumors: Brian Flores Gaining Interest From AFC Team
Brian Flores reportedly could land a promotion with the NFL coaching carousel kicking into high gear. Flores, who currently serves as the inside linebackers coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has gained interest from the Cleveland Browns. The Browns plan to interview Flores for their defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Miami football signee Mark Fletcher stock up after All-American Bowl
Four-star running back Mark Fletcher who signed with the Miami football program in the class of 2023 improved his stock following his performance in the All-American Game on Saturday per Charles Power of On3. Fletcher showed versatility with an 81-yard touchdown reception where he beat the linebacker. Fletcher is the...
NFL playoffs 2023 schedule: AFC Wild Card matchups set after Dolphins clinch final spot | Matchups, dates, times, ticket prices, streaming info, more
The AFC matchups in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs are set. The Miami Dolphins advanced to the playoffs after their victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, so the final AFC playoff picture will feature the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL Hawaii Tracker, Week 18: Tua Tagovailoa’s playoff status still in question
The Dolphins clinched their first playoff spot since 2016.
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Significant Injury Blow
The Miami Dolphins may have to go without one of their key offensive weapons in next week's wild card matchup with the Buffalo Bills. According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the Fins' playoff-clinching win over the Jets on Sunday. Leaving his status is in doubt.
Miami’s new football complex to include ‘NIL suite’
When the NCAA clarified its interim policy in October, it opened the door for schools and athletic department officials to further embrace the impact NIL will have on their programs. And schools across the country have quickly scrambled to create unique ways to showcase NIL opportunities student-athletes could have at their schools.
