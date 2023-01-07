Read full article on original website
U.S. releases top Cuba spy from prison after 20 years
A U.S. citizen convicted of spying for Cuba was released from federal prison on Friday after more than 20 years behind bars, Reuters reported. Why it matters: Ana Belen Montes, 65, a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) analyst, was one of the most senior U.S. officials ever proved to have spied for Cuba.
Mexico may accept more migrants expelled by U.S. under new Biden policy
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that he would consider accepting more migrants than already announced under President Biden's plan to address a record surge in border crossings, AP reports. The big picture: The Biden administration announced last week a policy offering legal entry for up...
Mexican cartel leader linked to killing in Dallas suburb arrested
The man who U.S. prosecutors suspect masterminded a 2013 cartel-related killing in a wealthy Dallas suburb was arrested Saturday in Mexico. Driving the news: José Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, known as "El Gato," was apprehended in an operation that involved the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and elements of the Nuevo León State Investigation Agency.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Supreme Court sides with Texas death row inmate who says conviction was based on bad DNA evidence
The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Texas death row inmate who is trying to overturn his conviction based on faulty DNA evidence. In a rare reversal, the inmate received the support of the district attorney involved in the case.
Ron DeSantis activates National Guard as migrants arrive in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard Friday as hundreds of migrants have arrived in the Sunshine State. Why it matters: The decision to deploy troops comes as DeSantis and other Republicans have waged battle after battle against the Biden administration over the president's immigration policy. Details: DeSantis,...
Classified docs from Biden's VP days found in private office
President Biden's special counsel confirmed Monday that classified documents from his time as vice president were discovered in a private office space and turned over to the National Archives in November. Driving the news: The documents were found while Biden's personal attorneys were packing files housed in a locked closet...
Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City. Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden,...
Brazil seeks to restore order after pro-Bolsonaro capital riots
Brazilian authorities on Monday detained more than 1,200 people, dismantled a protest camp in the capital and cleared roadblocks set up by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro as they moved to restore order a day after far-right rioters stormed government buildings in Brasília. State of play: Justice Minister...
Iran executes two men accused of killing Revolutionary Guard member
Iran has executed two more men as the country looks to crack down on nationwide protests, according to multiple reports. The big picture: Four people have been executed in connection with the ongoing protests that are challenging the country's theocracy. Nationwide demonstrations began in September over the death of Mahsa...
U.S. stresses need for "independent institutions" as Israel seeks to weaken judiciary
A State Department official stressed the importance of Israel's "independent institutions" for its "thriving democracy" after the country's new government revealed a plan to pass laws that would weaken the Supreme Court. Why it matters: The Biden administration is treating the issue with utmost sensitivity because of its domestic political...
Negev Forum to meet in Abu Dhabi amid tensions in Jerusalem
Senior officials from the U.S., Israel, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and Morocco will convene in Abu Dhabi on Monday for a meeting of the Negev Forum to discuss regional integration. The big picture: Tensions in the region are especially high after an extreme right-wing minister of the new Israeli...
TikTok's "Death Star" dangers
TikTok enters 2023 facing deepening doubts in Washington about its future in the U.S. thanks to its ownership by China-based ByteDance. Why it matters: The short-video colossus now dominates the American social media landscape, raising concerns among lawmakers, competitors and users over data security, privacy and freedom of speech. The...
Scoop: Israel's Dermer in D.C. for first visit by minister of new government
Ron Dermer, the Israeli minister for strategic affairs, arrived in Washington on Monday for talks with senior White House and State Department officials, two Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: It will be the first visit by an Israeli minister to Washington since the new Israeli government was sworn...
U.S. says Iran may be "contributing to widespread war crimes" in Ukraine
Iran may be “contributing to widespread war crimes" in Ukraine by supplying Russia with drones and other weapons used in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday. Driving the news: Russia has used hundreds of Iranian-made Shahed-136 Kamikaze drones in its...
DeSantis’ lawsuit against Biden over immigration opens in Florida
DeSantis alleges the Biden administration allowed thousands of migrants into the U.S. each month by ignoring policies to detain them — with many winding up in Florida.
“Nearshoring” builds business in Mexico and Southern AZ
Biden moved on to Mexico to meet with the Mexican President and the Canadian Prime Minister. They will discuss bringing more industry back to North America from places like Asia.
