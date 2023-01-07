Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Versant power and staff raise $120,000 for Heart of Maine United Way
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power and their employees raised $120,000 for a local nonprofit through a company campaign. Versant presented a check to Heart of Maine United way today. The funds will be used in the six county Heart of Maine United Way region, and the Aroostook United Way...
wabi.tv
Maine Coast Hospital opens Dixon Birthing Center
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday aftyernoon to celebrate the opening of the new Dixon Family Birthing Center. The center is a family-focused, state-of-the-art facility that includes combined labor, delivery and recovery suites, with plenty of space for a...
wabi.tv
Monroe group working towards construction of a new playground in Gesner Park
MONROE, Maine (WABI) - The story of Gesner Park is one of evolution. It began as a fairground at the turn of the 20th century. And now the next chapter in its story is being written by community efforts. “My mission started about a year and a half ago. My...
wabi.tv
Belgian waffle food truck coming to Ellsworth this summer
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Whether it’s for breakfast, a snack, or just plain comfort, any time is truly a good time for a waffle. If this rings true for you, there’s a new food truck coming to Ellsworth this summer!. Kathryn Kennedy is a baker and history teacher...
wabi.tv
Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s President stepping down
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s president will be stepping down later this year. Scott Oxley has been working for Northern Light for over 30 years in various positions. He became Acadia Hospital president in 2017. Oxley is leaving the Bangor hospital to become president of the...
Maine Veterans Project
Veterans in Maine have some resources to turn to when in need of assistance that they might not be aware of. I wanted to take the time to focus on one such organization and will focus on other organizations in future articles.
WGME
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
newscentermaine.com
Maine student's hard work, dedication leave real impact on his community
AUBURN, Maine — Although Auburn is one of Maine's bigger municipalities, one Edward Little High School student said it still has a feel of a close-knit community. Junior Brayden Bashaw has worked to help his community since he was just nine years old. He made handmade ornaments and launched his 'Ornaments for Hope" fundraiser.
A Mainer Wants To Know Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs?
Most people outside of Maine, have no clue why we love this treat so much. And some people don’t even know these exist!. Perusing Reddit this morning, I saw someone pose an interesting question “Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs”. You can’t talk about red snapper...
Are more people going missing in Maine?
PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
wabi.tv
Solidarity Bucksport hosts curbside demonstration to remember Jan. 6th insurrection
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you have ever driven on Rt. 1 near the Bucksport-Verona Island Bridge, you may have seen Solidarity Bucksport equipped with signs, flags, and banners that promote equality, freedom, and unity within the local community. Saturday marked the 124th consecutive demonstration the citizen-led activist group has...
Beauty Supply Store To Open Second Shop Outside Of Bangor Mall On Stillwater
Good news for those who love to smell and feel good; Bangor's getting another Bath & Body Works store. This will be the second Bath & Body Works store in Bangor for the company. The original store has been located inside the Bangor Mall for years. The new shop will...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth receives funding for wastewater pump station project
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The City of Ellsworth has announced it will be receiving $1.77 million dollars in Congressionally Directed Spending to fund upgrades to the High Street Wastewater Pump Station. The pump station handles wastewater sewer flows from much of High Street and the growing Route 1 and Route...
wabi.tv
“They save lives:” Old Town Fire & Rescue receives new automatic CPR machines
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - When duty calls, LUCAS answers. The automatic CPR machine is one of two new additions to the Old Town Fire and Rescue crew, and it’s set to make a big difference. “It’s superior because it’s a computer, and it does more effective CPR,” Old...
wabi.tv
Maine teen dies after Richmond crash, credited with saving lives through organ donation
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. Remy Pettengill died Saturday, according to the school’s headmaster Michael McQuarrie. A memorial service is planned for next...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read. “This might be the most relaxing hotel I’ve stayed in,” I thought, and apparently, I wasn’t alone.
Step Back in Time in This 1820 Farmhouse on 15 Orrington Acres
If you love open spaces and the idea of country living in a vintage farmhouse, this Orrington property is for you. My husband Jim and I have admired this property for the 11+ years we've lived in this town. The house sits on 15 acres, which include a good-sized farm pond, an orchard, and multiple outbuildings. We imagined sitting in the yard, watching ducks land on our pond, or having coffee in the house while deer feast on our apples.
wabi.tv
Eye Candy Dance & Fitness Studio offers creative exercise classes for empowerment
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Getting more exercise is a common New Year’s resolution that most want, but routines often fizzle out from disinterest, demotivation, or lack of free time. If you want to get more active but the gym isn’t for you, try Eye Candy Dance & Fitness Studio!
Comments / 0