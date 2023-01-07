ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

wabi.tv

Versant power and staff raise $120,000 for Heart of Maine United Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power and their employees raised $120,000 for a local nonprofit through a company campaign. Versant presented a check to Heart of Maine United way today. The funds will be used in the six county Heart of Maine United Way region, and the Aroostook United Way...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Coast Hospital opens Dixon Birthing Center

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday aftyernoon to celebrate the opening of the new Dixon Family Birthing Center. The center is a family-focused, state-of-the-art facility that includes combined labor, delivery and recovery suites, with plenty of space for a...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Belgian waffle food truck coming to Ellsworth this summer

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Whether it’s for breakfast, a snack, or just plain comfort, any time is truly a good time for a waffle. If this rings true for you, there’s a new food truck coming to Ellsworth this summer!. Kathryn Kennedy is a baker and history teacher...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s President stepping down

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s president will be stepping down later this year. Scott Oxley has been working for Northern Light for over 30 years in various positions. He became Acadia Hospital president in 2017. Oxley is leaving the Bangor hospital to become president of the...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Maine Veterans Project

Veterans in Maine have some resources to turn to when in need of assistance that they might not be aware of. I wanted to take the time to focus on one such organization and will focus on other organizations in future articles.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December

BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Maine student's hard work, dedication leave real impact on his community

AUBURN, Maine — Although Auburn is one of Maine's bigger municipalities, one Edward Little High School student said it still has a feel of a close-knit community. Junior Brayden Bashaw has worked to help his community since he was just nine years old. He made handmade ornaments and launched his 'Ornaments for Hope" fundraiser.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Are more people going missing in Maine?

PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wabi.tv

Ellsworth receives funding for wastewater pump station project

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The City of Ellsworth has announced it will be receiving $1.77 million dollars in Congressionally Directed Spending to fund upgrades to the High Street Wastewater Pump Station. The pump station handles wastewater sewer flows from much of High Street and the growing Route 1 and Route...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Q106.5

Step Back in Time in This 1820 Farmhouse on 15 Orrington Acres

If you love open spaces and the idea of country living in a vintage farmhouse, this Orrington property is for you. My husband Jim and I have admired this property for the 11+ years we've lived in this town. The house sits on 15 acres, which include a good-sized farm pond, an orchard, and multiple outbuildings. We imagined sitting in the yard, watching ducks land on our pond, or having coffee in the house while deer feast on our apples.
ORRINGTON, ME

