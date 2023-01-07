Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcti12.com
Goldsboro authorities say shooting and homicide are connected
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A Sunday afternoon homicide and nearby shooting in Goldsboro have been determined to be part of the same incident. According to a release by the Goldsboro Police Department, on Jan. 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Goldsboro Police Department “C” Shift officers responded to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Responding officers located a 14-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the subject deceased. While responding officers were on scene, Wayne County Communications notified Goldsboro Police officers of an individual on Olivia Lane that had been shot. Officers responded to that location and found Tarquek Lamar Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tarquek Garner was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Investigators and crime scene specialists with Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to both scenes.
neusenews.com
Man arrested on 'concealment of death' charge
KINSTON — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after discovering a dead woman in a Deanswood Drive residence. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, the LCSO responded to a call of a deceased person on Deanswood Drive. Deputies arrived to find Carla Lee Soula dead inside her residence. She was 42.
WITN
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
Police: Man hospitalized in Goldsboro stabbing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Goldsboro police are investigating after finding a man with stab wounds at UNC Health Wayne on Saturday night. Officers responded to the hospital on Wayne Memorial Drive just after 8 p.m., when they learned Jacquarius Sequan Howell arrived to the hospital's emergency area with life-threatening stab wounds.
WITN
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
14-year-old shot and killed in Goldsboro, police investigating
A 14-year-old boy died in a double shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday.
Man stabbed, in serious condition as officers investigate, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police say they're investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man Saturday night.
cbs17
Knightdale church holds first service since theft
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen. This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday. Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis...
Two La Grange men charged after robbery leads to foot chase with shots fired
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two La Grange men were arrested after a Sunday morning robbery led to a foot chase in which shots were fired by one of the suspects, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Keith Sherrod Bizzell Jr., 20, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession […]
NC man used apps on smartphone to steal $40,000 from victim, deputies say
The victim told deputies that $40,000 was taken via apps on the victim's smartphone, the news release said.
Man charged with concealing the death of a 42-year-old woman in North Carolina
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after finding a woman dead. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Deanswood Drive in Kinston to find Carla Lee Soula, 42, dead inside her home. On Saturday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office located and […]
cbs17
Armed and dangerous wanted man charged in robberies at Rocky Mount stores
TARBORO. N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested overnight in connection to armed robberies at two businesses in Rocky Mount on Jan. 2. According to Rocky Mount police, Jeremy Johnson was wanted for the morning robberies at a Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard and L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road. He had been considered armed and dangerous.
WITN
Man in serious condition after stabbing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times according to police. Goldsboro Police say they were called to UNC Health Wayne around 8:07 p.m. Saturday night after learning that Jacquarius Howell, 31, had arrived at the Emergency Department with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.
WITN
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating two shootings that happened at different locations in one Eastern Carolina city. The first shooting police were called to left one teenager dead, and the second sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening in Goldsboro. Goldsboro Police Department was called to 600...
‘Heavy police presence’: Fayetteville police conduct death investigation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is conducting a death investigation Sunday afternoon. CBS 17 received tip regarding a heavy police presence with crime scene tape at Landau and Nutmeg avenues. Police told CBS 17 that they are conducting a death investigation that appears to be an “isolated incident.” CBS 17 is working […]
Sampson County deputy who was shot faces more surgeries so she can return to ‘normal everyday life’
In a reflection on the year in which she was shot, Sampson County deputy Caitlin Emanuel wrote she is "thankful to still be alive."
cbs17
40+ crashes reported in past 2 years at Wake Forest intersection where woman was killed
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver is facing multiple charges after a deadly weekend crash in Wake Forest. Wake Forest police said the 17-year-old behind the wheel of one car Saturday ran a red light Sunday and crashed into 23-year-old Kaitlyn Corona’s car. CBS 17 was...
wcti12.com
Four men arrested, another wanted by Kinston police on drug, gun, assault crimes
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the Kinston Police Department arrested four men and served a warrant for arrest on another. The KPD worked jointly with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. The arrests/warrants include:. Ricky Roach Jr. - was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession...
cbs17
Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
Police: 14-year-old killed, man injured in Goldsboro shooting
The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a teenager dead and another person injured. Police said just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to HV Brown Park after reports that a man had been shot. Once on scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot...
Comments / 1