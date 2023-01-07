ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro authorities say shooting and homicide are connected

GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A Sunday afternoon homicide and nearby shooting in Goldsboro have been determined to be part of the same incident. According to a release by the Goldsboro Police Department, on Jan. 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Goldsboro Police Department “C” Shift officers responded to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Responding officers located a 14-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the subject deceased. While responding officers were on scene, Wayne County Communications notified Goldsboro Police officers of an individual on Olivia Lane that had been shot. Officers responded to that location and found Tarquek Lamar Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tarquek Garner was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Investigators and crime scene specialists with Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to both scenes.
Man arrested on 'concealment of death' charge

KINSTON — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after discovering a dead woman in a Deanswood Drive residence. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, the LCSO responded to a call of a deceased person on Deanswood Drive. Deputies arrived to find Carla Lee Soula dead inside her residence. She was 42.
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
Police: Man hospitalized in Goldsboro stabbing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Goldsboro police are investigating after finding a man with stab wounds at UNC Health Wayne on Saturday night. Officers responded to the hospital on Wayne Memorial Drive just after 8 p.m., when they learned Jacquarius Sequan Howell arrived to the hospital's emergency area with life-threatening stab wounds.
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
Knightdale church holds first service since theft

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen. This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday. Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis...
Armed and dangerous wanted man charged in robberies at Rocky Mount stores

TARBORO. N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested overnight in connection to armed robberies at two businesses in Rocky Mount on Jan. 2. According to Rocky Mount police, Jeremy Johnson was wanted for the morning robberies at a Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard and L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road. He had been considered armed and dangerous.
Man in serious condition after stabbing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times according to police. Goldsboro Police say they were called to UNC Health Wayne around 8:07 p.m. Saturday night after learning that Jacquarius Howell, 31, had arrived at the Emergency Department with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.
Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
