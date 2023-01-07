Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia to Gervonta Davis: No More Talking, Let's Get It On
The next Garcia in line is ready for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Ryan Garcia was among the world’s most interested observers during Davis’ eventual ninth-round stoppage of WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Luis Garcia (no relation) to defend his WBA ‘Regular’ lightweight title. Davis was ahead on all three scorecards after eight rounds, before Dominican Republic’s Garcia complained of blurred vision in his corner.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Prevails, But Mentor Peterson Falls On Undercard
Hours before the Showtime PPV cameras started rolling and Gervonta Davis became the focus of the at-home and in-person audience, one of the fighters Davis looked up to as a youngster made his return to the ring. Close to three years after deciding to walk away from active competition, Lamont...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Countless Times When I Was Very Discouraged; Really Considered Quitting
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia began to believe in 2021 that the enormous moment that awaits him Saturday night would never arrive. The 2016 Dominican Olympian had trained in the United States since 2018, first in Miami with Luis Perez and later in Riverside, California, under the tutelage of Robert Garcia. He still didn’t have an American promoter and wondered whether his dream simply might never materialize.
Boxing Scene
Journeyman Michael Ogundo Drops, Stops Lamont Peterson In 4th Round Of Comeback Bout
WASHINGTON – Michael Ogundo ruined Lamont Peterson’s comeback in almost unfathomable fashion Saturday. The Kenyan journeyman, who entered their six-round bout with a 16-16 record, dropped Washington’s Peterson and stopped the former 140-pound champion in the fourth round on the non-televised portion of the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia On Him, Puello, Adames: We're An Inspiration To New Generation In Dominican Republic
LAS VEGAS – Hector Luis Garcia’s success in 2022 is a testament to the undefeated Dominican southpaw’s perseverance. The WBA super featherweight champion became so disenchanted with the boxing business before he capitalized on his two opportunities last year that he considered quitting the sport. After upsetting previously unbeaten Chris Colbert on short notice last February 26 in Las Vegas and out-boxing Roger Gutierrez to win his WBA belt in back-to-back bouts, the 31-year-old Garcia has helped provide proof for amateur and professional fighters in his baseball-crazed country that they can succeed on big boxing stages in the United States.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Suggests Prograis Is Barred From Fighting in the US, Floats Purse Bid Scenario
Teofimo Lopez apparently believes boxing politics may get in the way of a fight with Regis Prograis. In a tweet posted on Friday, Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender, seemed to make the argument that WBC 140-pound champion Regis Prograis is banned from fighting in the United States because of his promotional affiliations.
Boxing Scene
Vito Mielnicki Jr. Scores Knockdown, 4th-Round TKO Of Omar Rosales On Davis-Garcia Card
WASHINGTON – Vito Mielnicki Jr. produced the knockout he sought Saturday night on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard. The 20-year-old Mielnicki stopped Omar Rosales early in the fourth round of a 10-round junior middleweight match at Capital One Arena. Mielnicki recorded a knockdown late in the third round and went after Rosales as soon as the fourth round began.
Boxing Scene
Zerafa: I Want Golovkin Fight Next, I'm His Biggest Payday!
Middleweight contender Michael Zerafa believes that he's the “biggest payday” for IBF, WBA, IBO world champion Gennadiy Golovkin. Zerafa has been targeting a fight with Golovkin since last year, but he's also willing to fight WBA "regular" champion Erislandy Lara and WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly. Golovkin has until...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If It's Up To Me, Ryan’s Definitely Next; We Just Waiting For Ryan To Accept
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis revealed early Sunday morning that the deal for his pay-per-view showdown with Ryan Garcia isn’t quite finalized. The undefeated knockout artist acknowledged during a post-fight press conference at Capital One Arena that Garcia hasn’t actually agreed to all terms for a 12-round, 136-pound fight that is expected to take place at some point this spring. Davis, 28, and Garcia, 24, jointly announced through their social media platforms November 17 that “the deal is done” for them to square off in 2023 in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Roiman Villa: If Rashidi Ellis Has Doubts - We Can Do This Again!
Power-punching welterweight Roiman Villa, boxing’s newest breakout star after his thrilling come-from-behind victory over formerly unbeaten “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis, says if the “disrespectful” Ellis would like another fight, he can get a rematch any time. Fighting on the undercard of superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ ninth...
Boxing Scene
Kazuto Ioka-Junto Nakatani: WBO Formally Orders Mandatory Title Fight
A rematch between Kazuto Ioka and Joshua Franco was always doubtful despite the demand immediately after their recent twelve-round draw. The WBO sent a reminder of why that was always the case. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Ioka is officially ordered to next defend his WBO junior bantamweight title versus countryman...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I Knew Hector Luis Garcia Was Hurt Bad, He's a Tough Fighter
Five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis displayed his skills and then stopped super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia in the ninth round Saturday night headlining live on Showtime PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Baltimore-native Davis delighted the 19,731 fans in attendance at the sold-out...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chuckhadzhian - CompuBox Punch Stats
Over the first six rounds, Jaron Ennis landed 45 power punches to Karen Chuckhadzhian’s 46. From rounds 7 through 12, Ennis landed 102 power punches and Chukhadzhian landed 46. Ennis connected on 46% of his power punches, while Chukadzhian connected on 25%. Washington - In a battle for the...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis After First 12-Round Win: Maybe These Boys Will Get In The Ring Now & Fight Me
WASHINGTON – Jaron Ennis wasn’t especially pleased with his performance against Karen Chukhadzhian on Saturday night. The undefeated Philadelphia native went off as a 35-1 favorite, but the unknown Ukrainian underdog extended Ennis to the 12-round distance for the first time in his career. Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC) shut out the reluctant Chukhadzhian by the same score, 120-108, on all three cards, but he wasn’t his usual destructive self as he chased Chukhadzhian around the ring on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Artur Beterbiev, Plant-Benavidez, Jaron Ennis, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edward tackling topics such as unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez, Jaron Ennis, the WBC's direction on transgender athletes, and more. I just want to talk a little about the beast - Artur Beterbiev. While I think...
Boxing Scene
Roiman Villa's Promoter: Rashidi Ellis Cannot Run The Whole Night; I Predict A Knockout
WASHINGTON – Roiman Villa’s promoter perceived some nervousness from Rashidi Ellis on Thursday. Sampson Lewkowicz realizes Ellis is a good boxer, but he doesn’t think the welterweight contender can withstand Villa’s power. Lewkowicz thus predicted that Venezuela’s Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) will knock out Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard Saturday night at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Holyfield: Bivol-Beterbiev is One of The Most Anticipated Fights in The Whole World
Former two division undisputed world champion Evander Holyfield is really looking forward to a potential showdown between undefeated light heavyweight champions Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. Beterbiev holds the WBC, IBF, WBO world titles at 175, while Bivol is the WBA's champion. "Bivol vs. Beterbiev is one of the most...
Boxing Scene
Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes on February 11 at OVO Wembley Arena
The Assassin’ has his next assignment: the electrifying Adam Azim (7-0, 6 KO’s) will return to the ring on Saturday, February 11 at the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England against undefeated South American Santos Reyes (12-0, 3 KO’s). With six consecutive stoppage victories - including November’s...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I’d Rather Beat Someone Up for 12 Rounds Than Get the Knockout'
One of boxing’s most lethal punchers apparently is not nearly as enamored with knockouts as some might think. Gervonta Davis, the hard-hitting lightweight southpaw from Baltimore, says he would derive more satisfaction from dragging out a beating through 12 rounds than curtailing a fight with a stoppage. Davis, 28,...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Confident: "If I Land Clean, The Knockout Can Be Possible"
The sport of boxing can offer a reprieve from the cold world that we all currently inhabit. From sudden deaths to unexpected layoffs, real-life issues remain all around. So, with his showdown against Gervonta Davis looming, Hector Luis Garcia has been all smiles. Still, even with what appears to be...
