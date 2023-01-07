Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Jeff Roberts wraps up NDSU’s season from Frisco
FRISCO, T.X. (KFYR) - North Dakota State and South Dakota State squared off in Frisco Sunday afternoon with hopes of winning the national title. It was a tough day for North Dakota State Football, losing their first-ever FCS national title game 45 to 21. South Dakota State controlled time of possession as well as totaled over 500 yards on offense.
drgnews.com
Noem, Rounds win friendly wagers with North Dakota colleagues over SDSU vs. NDSU FCS Championship football game
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will be displaying a South Dakota State University football helmet on his desk for the rest of this month after losing a wager with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about the college FCS Championship football game yesterday (Jan. 9, 2023) in Frisco, TX. South Dakota...
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU alumni watch Jackrabbits win FCS Championship from Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there were a few NDSU fans at the FCS Championship watch party at Lager’s Inn in Aberdeen, the bar was packed with blue and yellow. The loudest group of Jackrabbit fans was right under one of the dozens of screens broadcasting the game at Lager’s Inn, and that group included a local group of friends that became close during their time at SDSU over 40 years ago.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Frisco Fan Cam: 2023 FCS Championship Recap
Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman give you a quick recap of the FCS National Championship Game. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 45-21 to win the Jackrabbits’ first National Championship. Sponsored by Gate City Bank #fcschampionship #gobison.
KFYR-TV
NDSU fans travel to Frisco, TX
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Bison and SDSU Jackrabbits are long time NCAA rivals. Fans from both states plan to travel to Frisco, Texas for the championship game this Sunday. As fans from both North Dakota, South Dakota, and across the country travel to Frisco, TX, the excitement for the rival game builds. Especially for long time, die-hard fans.
KFYR-TV
Monday reaction to the FCS Title Game
FRISCO, T.X. (KFYR) - A number of streaks ended for the North Dakota State football team Sunday in Texas. The Bison are now 9-1 in Frisco. They are now 39-1 following a bye. They are now 27-1 wearing the Harvest helmets and they are now 4-1 against the Jackrabbits in the F.C.S. playoffs.
Thousands attend Jackrabbit pep rally in Frisco ahead of big game
Thousands of fans have made their way to Frisco for the game this weekend, and Saturday night the SDSU Alumni Association hosted a pep rally for Jackrabbit fans.
KFYR-TV
SDSU beats NDSU for F.C.S. Title
FRISCO, T.X. (KFYR) - For the first time ever in Frisco, Texas, North Dakota State did not win a football game. South Dakota State beat the Bison 45-21 Sunday afternoon for the Jackrabbits’ first F.C.S. Championship. The scoring started on the first drive of the game. The ninth play...
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - Kick off is less than 24 hours away in Frisco, Texas where NDSU and South Dakota State will face off for a shot at the national championship. But the teams aren’t the only ones who’ve overcome challenges to make it here. The...
KFYR-TV
Fans excited at the Bison Fan Fest at FCS Championship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time, the F.C.S. Championship will not take place on a Saturday. North Dakota State and South Dakota State meet in Frisco Sunday for the title. Jeff Roberts met some Bison fans who made the trek to Texas. “I’m at the FCS National Championship...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
SDSU Collegian
Jackrabbit superfan follows his alma mater into national title game
Keith Jensen has been an avid follower of South Dakota State athletics for over 70 years. The self-proclaimed “Jacks number 1 fan” arrived in Frisco, Texas Thursday with his wife Cherie to watch his alma mater take on North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game Sunday at Toyota Stadium.
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
CBS Sports
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State odds, predictions: 2023 FCS championship game picks by proven expert
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits seek their first FCS title in program history Sunday when they take on perennial power North Dakota State in the 2023 FCS championship game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-1) joined the FCS in 2004 and have emerged as a force but came up short against Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game. The No. 3-seeded Bison (12-2) are the defending FCS champions and have captured nine national championships since 2011.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbits fans arrive in Frisco with 24 hours to game time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many this is the team’s first true championship experience. Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer are live from Frisco.
