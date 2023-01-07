Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
packinsider.com
Did Greg Gantt just save NC State’s season?
Gantt was a former 4-star forward who played his first 2 seasons at Providence. There he averaged 4 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists in his sophomore campaign, shooting just 22% from long range. Those stats didn’t really generate much excitement about his arrival, but that didn’t change the fact...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keeshawn Silver, UNC transfer and former 5-star DL, announces SEC commitment
Keeshawn Silver, a former 5-star defensive lineman, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Silver announced on social media that he would play at Kentucky, and he will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining. Silver, who is known by the nickname ‘Big Kountry,’ entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8.
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: NC State 87 Virginia 62: Box Score & Highlights
The NC State Women’s Basketball team improved to 13-3 yesterday, and 3-2 in ACC play, defeating Virginia 87-62 in Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack had 5 players in double figures: Jada Boyd (13), Camille Hobby (12), Mimi Collins (12), Diamond Johnson (10) and River Baldwin (10). As a team, NC...
packinsider.com
#6 NC State Wrestling Crushed Binghamton 36-3 Over the Weekend
NC State’s 6th ranked Wrestling team was back in action this weekend, crushing Binghamton 36-3. The Wolfpack are now 9-0 this year in duals. NC State Coach Popolizio is now 4-0 in duals against Binghamton, who he coached from 2007-12. Hidlay and Trephan both picked up ranked wins. 125:...
Blue Devils land FCS All-American OT Dan Volpe from NCAA Transfer Portal
Duke Football is coming off a record breaking season as rookie head coach Mike Elko turned an ACC bottom dwelling team into a nine win bowl champion...and but for a few bad bounces, Duke could have been a double-digit win team. Following such an important and successful year, it is...
packinsider.com
NC State 73 Virginia Tech 69: BOX SCORE
NC State improved to 13-4 on the year, and 3-3 in ACC play, after the Wolfpack beat Virginia Tech on the road 73-69. The Box Score is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
North Carolina Tar Heels: Caleb Love is Back, Big UNCWBB game and Roy Swag Surfin?!
On the day before classes start in Chapel Hill, there’s some important North Carolina Tar Heels news and notes to discuss!. If you watched the UNC men’s basketball program on Saturday afternoon, it’s certain that you noticed that there was plenty of student support at the Dean Smith Center.
UNC Basketball: Standing Up For Each Other
UNC Basketball won a game against Notre Dame 81-64 at the Smith Center that featured another tense moment. The UNC Basketball program won a game they were supposed to win versus Notre Dame by a score of 81-64. There was a moment in the game that has happened at other times throughout this season that needs to be talked about.
packinsider.com
A Few Thoughts on NC State’s 73-69 Win Over Virginia Tech
NC State led the whole entire game tonight, but the final minute was as stressful as I’ve watched in sometime, but the Wolfpack found a way to pick up another Quad 1 win on the road, defeating Virginia Tech 73-69. The truth of the matter is, NC State won...
packinsider.com
NC State is a 5.5-Point Underdog Against Virginia Tech Tonight
NC State is a 5.5-point underdog against Virginia Tech on the road tonight at 7:30pm. The Total is sitting at 144. NC State is 2-4 Against the Spread in their last 6 games. The Total has gone Under in 5 of the Wolfpack’s last 6 games. Virginia Tech is...
WRAL
5 donut shops hoping to bake up a winner at WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma
A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
mediafeed.org
Duke University will set you back this much
Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
cbs17
Knightdale church holds first service since theft
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen. This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday. Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis...
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set a futon on fire on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Street on Feb. 15, 2002.
cbs17
1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital. At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.
2 years after shooting, injured Nash County deputy faces physical, emotional challenges
Toney has undergone surgeries in both arms and his hip. He's in constant pain, telling CBS 17 he can't button a shirt or open a water bottle. When it's rainy and cold out, his hips are in pain.
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
