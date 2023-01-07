ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

Did Greg Gantt just save NC State’s season?

Gantt was a former 4-star forward who played his first 2 seasons at Providence. There he averaged 4 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists in his sophomore campaign, shooting just 22% from long range. Those stats didn’t really generate much excitement about his arrival, but that didn’t change the fact...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Women’s Basketball: NC State 87 Virginia 62: Box Score & Highlights

The NC State Women’s Basketball team improved to 13-3 yesterday, and 3-2 in ACC play, defeating Virginia 87-62 in Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack had 5 players in double figures: Jada Boyd (13), Camille Hobby (12), Mimi Collins (12), Diamond Johnson (10) and River Baldwin (10). As a team, NC...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

#6 NC State Wrestling Crushed Binghamton 36-3 Over the Weekend

NC State’s 6th ranked Wrestling team was back in action this weekend, crushing Binghamton 36-3. The Wolfpack are now 9-0 this year in duals. NC State Coach Popolizio is now 4-0 in duals against Binghamton, who he coached from 2007-12. Hidlay and Trephan both picked up ranked wins. 125:...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 73 Virginia Tech 69: BOX SCORE

NC State improved to 13-4 on the year, and 3-3 in ACC play, after the Wolfpack beat Virginia Tech on the road 73-69. The Box Score is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Standing Up For Each Other

UNC Basketball won a game against Notre Dame 81-64 at the Smith Center that featured another tense moment. The UNC Basketball program won a game they were supposed to win versus Notre Dame by a score of 81-64. There was a moment in the game that has happened at other times throughout this season that needs to be talked about.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

A Few Thoughts on NC State’s 73-69 Win Over Virginia Tech

NC State led the whole entire game tonight, but the final minute was as stressful as I’ve watched in sometime, but the Wolfpack found a way to pick up another Quad 1 win on the road, defeating Virginia Tech 73-69. The truth of the matter is, NC State won...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State is a 5.5-Point Underdog Against Virginia Tech Tonight

NC State is a 5.5-point underdog against Virginia Tech on the road tonight at 7:30pm. The Total is sitting at 144. NC State is 2-4 Against the Spread in their last 6 games. The Total has gone Under in 5 of the Wolfpack’s last 6 games. Virginia Tech is...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

5 donut shops hoping to bake up a winner at WRAL Voters' Choice Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma

A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
SELMA, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
mediafeed.org

Duke University will set you back this much

Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Knightdale church holds first service since theft

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen. This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday. Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital. At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Axios Raleigh

The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023

The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy