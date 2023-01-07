ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 3 injured in overnight shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO – One person has died and three others were injured following a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District early Friday morning.

According to San Francisco police, officers from the Mission Station were called to the 600 block of Valencia Street on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics were brought to the scene and the victims were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Police said Friday that the two men suffered life-threatening injuries and the two women suffered non-life threatening injuries. One of the men, identified as a 28-year-old, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His name was not released.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444. Tips can also be given by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".

