Teen boys arrested after armed home invasion in Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Two teen boys have been arrested after an early morning armed home invasion on New Year’s Day in Fountain.

According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), around 2:09 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers with FPD were called by people living in the 6800 block of Red Deer Point, east of North Santa Fe Avenue, reporting two boys had illegally entered their home. The two boys were armed with handguns, and they threatened the victims inside the home and stole property. The suspects ran from the home before officers arrived.

FPD said members of the Directed Investigations and Community Engagement (D.I.C.E) Team identified the suspects involved on Jan. 5, and at around 1:25 p.m., a search warrant was executed on a home in the 7000 block of Powderwash Drive in Security-Widefield, with help from the El Paso County Tactical Support Group. One of the suspects was located in the home along with some of the stolen property from the home invasion and robbery.

Then, on Jan. 6 around 10:30 a.m., the D.I.C.E Team executed another search warrant in the 6000 block of Fielding Terrace in Security. The second suspect was found, as well as the remainder of the property stolen during the robbery.

FPD said both suspects are 16 years old, and have been placed into a juvenile detention facility on multiple charges: First Degree Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, Felony Menacing, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Possession of a Handgun by Juveniles, and Theft.

FPD said all of the suspects involved in the robbery and home invasion have been located or identified, and due to the suspects’ ages, no other information will be released.

