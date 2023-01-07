ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Essy’s Sweet Bakery opens in Washington

By Shannon Baker
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nkr6u_0k6HqlAG00

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Esmeralda Chavez learned to bake while growing up in Mexico. Now she is passing her skills down to her children through a new business venture: Essy’s Sweet Bakery.

“She really just opened this up for us, her daughters,” said Aimee Chavez. “Because even if she isn’t here with us anymore, then she’ll be able to say, ‘I left this.'”

A grand opening was held on Friday to celebrate the new business. View the video to learn more about Essy’s Sweet Bakery and its owner.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
neusenews.com

House of Ink opens in Kinston

The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
KINSTON, NC
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Planet Fitness coming to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Planet Fitness location is set to open in Washington this summer. The gym will be located in a currently-vacant storefront near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 264 and Clarks Neck Road. Brandon Gonzalez, marketing manager with Planet Fitness franchise group Excel Fitness, said the anticipated start of construction on the […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

First regulated tattoo parlor opens in downtown Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A new business is opening its doors in the city of Kinston, the first regulated tattoo parlor on the main street. This comes after years of ordinances in place preventing tattoo shops from operating downtown. House of Ink Tattoo Studio owner Brandon Corey said they’re looking forward to helping people express […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville businesses booming again as ECU students return

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University campus was a busy place Monday with students back in class. That was also the case with many of the businesses around the campus and in Greenville. Many restaurants and shops in the Uptown area depend heavily on students for their businesses. With students and their parents […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville Chamber of Commerce to hold annual celebration event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s time to dress up. On January 21, the Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual membership celebration. The event will recognize the achievements and contributions of community leaders and will be focused on what the 2023 goals are and much more. For an individual ticket, it’s […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Polar Bear Plunge coming back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An annual tradition to help raise money for a good cause is back on the East Carolina University campus. On January 19th, ECU will be holding its 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge. The event is free of charge for all ECU students, faculty and staff. The event continues a tradition that […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Personal Care Pantry in Kinston looking for donations

A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in. Personal Care Pantry in Kinston looking for donations. A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in. NCDOT: New Bern airport among locations that had …. Coastal...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local event cleans up litter from Town Creek

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s time to roll up those sleeves. Local program Sustain ECU is holding an event that will clean up the Town Creek in Greenville. The event is on January 31st. The meet-up location will be at the far east side of the parking lot behind the Willis Building at the corner […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington working on building, improving sidewalks

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington is implementing a new sidewalk improvement program to make the area more safe and walkable. The project includes fixing old sidewalks and adding nearly a mile of new sidewalks. “Safety was a priority for Council,” City Manager Jonathan Russell said. “It’s something we’ve worked on the last […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Beary Smokey Smokehouse looks to bring good food to Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something that your tastebuds will get excited about. Fernando Hicks and his wife Michelle recently opened up Beary Smokey Smokehouse in Kinston. The Hicks wanted to bring all kinds of smoked meats and sides to their new customers. The menu consists of items like brisket, baked and/or BBQ chicken and […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family

COMING UP AT 10 & 11: A candlelight vigil was held in Greenville for Khalil Jefferson and his family. Officials believe they have found his body after he went missing. Adrianna Hargrove was at the vigil and will have more on this tonight. Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina residents hope to score $940 million jackpot

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions is back and closing in on a billion dollars. Many people here in Eastern Carolina have been buying up the Mega Millions tickets. We asked one worker what she has been seeing over the week since the jackpot has increased. Stephanie Lowe, Assistant...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local bottle shops help Dry January in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dry January is a time when people quit drinking alcohol for a month. In Greenville, some bottle shops offer non-alcoholic beverage options to help provide more options to people this month. Some go dry in January for their health, others to save money and some to cut back on overall drinking. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NCDOT: New Bern airport among locations that had big 2022

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport is bringing in big money to the state and to the area. It brought in more than $500 million last year alone, according to a report by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT: New Bern airport among locations that had …. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport...
GREENVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion for Tuesday's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has officially entered billion-dollar territory after yet another drawing with no grand-prize winners last Friday. Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s …. The Mega Millions jackpot has officially entered billion-dollar territory after yet another drawing with no grand-prize winners last Friday. NCDOT: New...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Trent Woods Garden Club Holding Annual Herb Sale Fundraiser

The Trent Woods Garden Club (TWGC) is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area. The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc. Trent Woods Garden Club is pleased to...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy