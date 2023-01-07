Essy’s Sweet Bakery opens in Washington

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Esmeralda Chavez learned to bake while growing up in Mexico. Now she is passing her skills down to her children through a new business venture: Essy’s Sweet Bakery.

“She really just opened this up for us, her daughters,” said Aimee Chavez. “Because even if she isn’t here with us anymore, then she’ll be able to say, ‘I left this.'”

A grand opening was held on Friday to celebrate the new business. View the video to learn more about Essy’s Sweet Bakery and its owner.

