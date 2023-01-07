ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia comedian held at gunpoint, carjacked following show on Christmas Eve

By Sharifa Jackson via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4yyW_0k6Hq0xU00

Na'Tosha Wyles, known by her stage name TaTa Sherise, was held at gunpoint and carjacked at 51st and Locust streets on the way home from a show on Christmas Eve.

"I made it close to my neighborhood. I was about to go home, got gas. I parked the car. I guess I sat in there 60 seconds too long," said Sherise. "I saw two guys walking up. They pointed the guns like 'Yeah, you know what time it is."

Her 2017 Blue Hyundai Elantra was stolen along with all of her performance and show merchandise, including T-shirts with her name and stand-up slogan.

Sherice says these sales are a big part of her income.

"It's probably like $1,500 worth of merchandise in the car. They all say my name. If you see a bunch of shirts with TaTa Sherise, you know they didn't really get them from where they were supposed to get them from," said Sherise.

According to the 6abc Data Journalism Team, there have been 21 carjackings and attempts this year in Philadelphia.

Carjackings happened more than a thousand times in 2022 in Philadelphia, up 55% from 2021. It is a new record for the city.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new carjacking enforcement unit in order to deal with the increasing crime.

The unit is focused on the prosecution of people accused of violent carjackings and will be funded by the city for the next six months.

"I'm upset about what's going on in the city right now. Because a lot of people need these vehicles for their kids, to get to work, to get to school. It's really sad," said Sherise.

On Friday, the stand-up comedian is doing what she does best: comedy. She's currently working on a new skit about her experience.

"I finally cried about it like last week. I like to laugh at my pain like Kevin Hart says. That's what a lot of us comedians do," said Sherise. "I'm just happy to be here. I'm happy to be alive. A lot of people's stories don't end that way at all. Sometimes people kill you, and take your stuff."

According to Philadelphia police, her vehicle was found abandoned on Woodstock Street.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects.

Comments / 64

Shuveet Upuhazz
2d ago

The residents of Philadelphia made the city what it is today by electing the people who run it. Including Krasner who was RE-ELECTED. The people of Philadelphia want this manner of governance.

Reply(5)
26
liverhead
2d ago

The Philadelphia police commissioner needs to resign so they can get someone in there that knows how to run a police department.

Reply(4)
13
Valynn
2d ago

Wow thank God her life was spared merch can be bought again hopefully she’s insured business wise as well

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia begins one of largest police officer redeployments in recent years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents:  The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the  carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Opens Fire In Philly's Center City: Reports

Philadelphia police are investigating after a gunman opened fire in Center City early Monday, Jan. 9, multiple outlets report. Shots were reportedly fired near the intersection of 15th and Market Streets at around 8 a.m., reports indicate. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, they added. Traffic was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart donating $7M to help students in Philadelphia schools

PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season may be over, but the season of giving is continuing for Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill and comedian Kevin Hart. The trio announced their give-back collaboration to Philadelphia would donate $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in need and some of the funds will provide low-income students from underserved backgrounds scholarships for the 2023 - 2024 school year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police

A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Man charged in daylight killing on Gloucester County street

Authorities have charged a Philadelphia man in the shooting death of a Woodbury resident last week. Tyler L. McKinney, 22, shot Brandon L. Blanton, 21, multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to investigators with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
WOODBURY, NJ
South Philly Review

Stabbing on West Moyamensing

An unidentified man was stabbed on the 600 block of West Moyamensing Avenue on Jan. 7. According to police, the man was stabbed once in under the left armpit at approximately 6:56 p.m. and was transported by police to Jefferson Hospital where he was in critical condition. No arrest was made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies

Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Loved ones say young girl is traumatized after Kensington triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping inside her great-grandmother's home in Philadelphia's Kensington section. We are only five days into the new year, and this is the first child that has become a victim of the city's gun violence.The 7-year-old girl is still in the hospital on Thursday night with her mother by her side. She was simply visiting her great-grandmother when more than a dozen shots were fired outside. "Right now my insides are shaking," Ginny Frizzle said. Nerves are still rattled after a gunfight in the 2900 block of Rutledge...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 people in their 60s in critical condition after Kensington fire: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  A fire broke out in Kensington Monday morning leaving at least two people in their 60s in critical condition, officials say. The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on the 200 block of East Indiana Avenue.When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a fire on the first floor of a rowhome. There were also reports of people trapped inside the building, authorities say."They rescued two, an adult male, an adult female from the second-floor rear bedroom of the property. They removed them, the fire department medic units. Those medics immediately began CPR. Neither adult male or adult female were breathing or had pulses at the time," assistant Chief Harry Bannan said. "They were able to restore pulse and respirations to both those victims. Those victims were transported to Temple Hospital. They are in critical condition but they are alive."  The fire department got the fire under control around 7:30 a.m.Officials say the home is a total loss. The fire remains under investigation. Officials are trying to determine whether or not the home had working smoke detectors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
131K+
Followers
17K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy