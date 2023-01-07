ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Top Football Tweets: Stevenage troll Aston Villa after FA Cup win

In a weekend of FA Cup third-round football, Wrexham produced another Hollywood result, Stevenage trolled Aston Villa and Brentford announced the signing of Romeo Beckham. Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Graham Potter is facing more pressure after an "embarrassing" performance against Manchester City. All of this and more is covered in this...
The Associated Press

Newcastle humbled in FA Cup again; non-league Wrexham wins

Even having club soccer’s richest owners cannot improve Newcastle’s pitiful record in the FA Cup. Newcastle was humbled by a lower-league opponent in the third round of the famous old competition for the second straight year under its Saudi owners, losing at third-tier Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Saturday.
Yardbarker

Roger Federer takes to the court again but with padel

The new year promptly brings the dawn of the new tennis season and for the sports top pros, all eyes are on the first major of the year with the Australian Open lurking on the horizon. Not so for legend Roger Federer, who - for the first time since he...
SB Nation

Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase

A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
BBC

Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Struggling Irish province suffer late URC defeat in Italy

Tries: Albornoz, Ratave, Trex Cons: Albornoz 2 Pens: Albornoz, Smith 2 Drop-goal: Albornoz. Tries: O'Sullivan, Herring, Lowry, Penalty Cons: Cooney 2 Pens: Cooney. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a 31-29 home win for Benetton over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Eric O'Sullivan's early try put Ulster ahead but the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy