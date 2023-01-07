Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
BBC
Top Football Tweets: Stevenage troll Aston Villa after FA Cup win
In a weekend of FA Cup third-round football, Wrexham produced another Hollywood result, Stevenage trolled Aston Villa and Brentford announced the signing of Romeo Beckham. Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Graham Potter is facing more pressure after an "embarrassing" performance against Manchester City. All of this and more is covered in this...
Newcastle humbled in FA Cup again; non-league Wrexham wins
Even having club soccer’s richest owners cannot improve Newcastle’s pitiful record in the FA Cup. Newcastle was humbled by a lower-league opponent in the third round of the famous old competition for the second straight year under its Saudi owners, losing at third-tier Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Saturday.
City routs Chelsea in FA Cup, 4th-tier Stevenage ousts Villa
Different competition, same outcome. Manchester City beat Chelsea for the second time in less than three days, on this occasion in the FA Cup. And this time it was a 4-0 thrashing, without even needing Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. City’s top two players were given a rest after...
Yardbarker
Roger Federer takes to the court again but with padel
The new year promptly brings the dawn of the new tennis season and for the sports top pros, all eyes are on the first major of the year with the Australian Open lurking on the horizon. Not so for legend Roger Federer, who - for the first time since he...
SB Nation
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
Soccer-Stevenage boss says grandkids will hear about 'magical' FA Cup upset for years
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Stevenage boss Steve Evans said their 2-1 FA Cup upset of Aston Villa on Sunday is a tale he will tell his grandchildren for years after his fourth-tier club knocked out the Premier League side in the third round.
BBC
Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Struggling Irish province suffer late URC defeat in Italy
Tries: Albornoz, Ratave, Trex Cons: Albornoz 2 Pens: Albornoz, Smith 2 Drop-goal: Albornoz. Tries: O'Sullivan, Herring, Lowry, Penalty Cons: Cooney 2 Pens: Cooney. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a 31-29 home win for Benetton over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Eric O'Sullivan's early try put Ulster ahead but the...
Mark Hughes: ‘Gianluca Vialli was a beautiful human who loved Chelsea’
The Bradford City manager has paid an emotional tribute to his former Chelsea teammate after his death at the age of 58
PCB appeals against ICC's decision to award Rawalpindi pitch demerit point
The appeal was one of the first actions of the new PCB administration, led by Najam Sethi, who replaced Ramiz Raja late last month
