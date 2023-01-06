Read full article on original website
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse shares secret items she hides behind her desk during live show
Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse has revealed she keeps a spare pair of clothes behind her desk to keep comfortable while filming. Asked by OK! if she brings any comforts on set, Mabuse revealed that she always has a pair of warm clothes on hand. "I have a heater, a hot water bottle and I don’t wear my shoes," she said.
Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden to guess Mack and Chloe's secret
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale airs tense scenes for Mackenzie Boyd and Chloe Harris next week as Sarah Sugden realises what they're both hiding. Chloe is pregnant with Mack's baby after a one-night stand last year, but they've both agreed that it's best to keep quiet about their secret. Upcoming scenes...
Doctor Who season 14 confirms returning character as 1899 star joins
Doctor Who has confirmed the return of a familiar face in its latest casting announcement. Confirming the news via Twitter, the BBC announced that Jemma Redgrave will be returning as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Her character is the head of security organisation UNIT, first appearing in 2010 episode 'The Power of Three' before making multiple appearances alongside Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker's Doctors.
Cobra Kai star solves her own murder in thriller series trailer
The first teaser for new series School Spirits starring Cobra Kai's Peyton List has been released. The new Paramount+ thriller sees the actress play the role of Lisa, a teen who becomes stuck in the afterlife alongside fellow high school students. There, she tries to piece together how she disappeared...
Home and Away star Lynne McGranger shares "abject terror" over Irene role
Home and Away veteran Lynne McGranger has looked back on her first few weeks on the show, admitting to feeling "terrified" walking on a TV set. The Aussie star has been playing Irene Roberts regularly since 1993, a nearly 30-year-long stint that makes her the longest-serving female cast member of the soap.
EastEnders' Lola Pearce revisits her past ahead of Holby City star's arrival
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Holby City star Patsy Kensit, who is making her Albert Square debut this month. As reported in November, the veteran soap star will be arriving in Walford as Lola Pearce's long-lost mum Emma after learning her daughter has terminal cancer.
Homeland star Claire Danes expecting third child with husband Hugh Dancy
Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy have confirmed that they are expecting their third child together. A representative for the couple confirmed the news to People, although information about how far along Danes is and whether they are expecting a boy or a girl have been kept private for now.
Coronation Street hints at possible death in Summer Spellman story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Summer Spellman storyline takes another dramatic turn next week, as Paul Foreman fears that he has killed Mike Hargrave. Paul goes out for revenge after Mike's villainous side is exposed in surprising new scenes. In upcoming episodes, Summer makes an unexpected discovery about Mike...
The Masked Singer star Mo Gilligan confirmed as BRIT Awards 2023 host
Mo Gilligan will return to host the BRIT Awards 2023 in next month's ceremony. The Masked Singer judge and comedian will be back on hosting duties after last year's BRITs. "Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life," Gilligan commented in a statement.
Mayim Bialik's Call Me Kat shares emotional tribute to Leslie Jordan with surprise guest
Call Me Kat, the sitcom from Mayim Bialik, paid tribute to the late Leslie Jordan with a surprise guest. The actor, who played Phil on the show, passed away in October following a car crash, with his character being given a happy conclusion in the 10th episode of the third season, which aired on Thursday (January 5).
This Morning's Holly Willoughby lets son Chester cut her hair
This Morning host Holly Willoughby has revealed she was bold enough to let her son pick up the scissors for her latest haircut. Willoughby shared a video of herself at the hairdressers via her Instagram account. However, it was 8-year-old son Chester who was in charge of the scissors, cutting several inches off of the presenter's hair.
Alchemy of Souls season 3 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Alchemy of Souls spoilers follow. Alchemy of Souls has a rather fitting title, because the show itself is the perfect mix of comedy, romance and heartbreak that South Korea's Hong sisters are known for doing so well. This epic saga revolves around young mages forced to contend with forbidden, soul-swapping...
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega shares reaction to news of the show's renewal
Wednesday, the Addams Family spin-off focusing on the teenager's escapades in boarding school, has finally been given a second season after it premiered in November to some of Netflix's biggest ever viewing figures. Although the wait for a season 2 greenlight might have had fans worried that the show was...
First trailer for Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn's new movie Linoleum
The first trailer has landed for upcoming sci-fi comedy-drama Linoleum. The film stars Jim Gaffigan as the host of a failing children's science TV show, with Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn as his wife. It was written and directed by Colin West. As the trailer shows, Linoleum looks set to...
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt discusses possible reunion for Paddy and Chas
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has spoken about a potential reunion between his character Paddy and Lucy Pargeter's Chas following the revelation of her affair. Paddy found out that Chas was having an affair with the late Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). Paddy then ended his marriage to Chas, but in a new interview with Radio Times, the actor said he's unsure about the future of the Emmerdale couple.
Inside Job creator shares Netflix has cancelled the show after one season
After giving the axe to period drama 1899, Netflix has added another series to its kill list with the abrupt cancellation of Inside Job. The adult sci-fi animated show won't continue past its first season despite having been initially greenlit for a second instalment, as creator Shion Takeuchi shared on Twitter.
