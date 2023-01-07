Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston returns to No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll; Kentucky falls out
Houston climbed back to the summit of the rankings in the Coaches Poll once again on Monday for the first time since Dec. 5 after the Cougars rocked SMU and Cincinnati this week in AAC play to improve to 16-1 on the season and a perfect 4-0 in conference play. Houston was lurking in the No. 2 spot behind Purdue in last week's poll but successfully displaced the Boilermakers after they took their first loss of the season this past week.
WATCH: John Calipari, Sahvir Wheeler Speak Following Kentucky's 78-52 Loss to Alabama
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 78-52 loss to the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. Calipari spoke on Oscar Tshiebwe's unusual struggles, what the Wildcats have to do going forward and ...
CBS Sports
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State odds, predictions: 2023 FCS championship game picks by proven expert
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits seek their first FCS title in program history Sunday when they take on perennial power North Dakota State in the 2023 FCS championship game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-1) joined the FCS in 2004 and have emerged as a force but came up short against Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game. The No. 3-seeded Bison (12-2) are the defending FCS champions and have captured nine national championships since 2011.
247Sports
Arkansas QB transfer Malik Hornsby trends to Nebraska via Crystal Ball
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby now stands as the top-rated quarterback on the market, and a frontrunner appears to have emerged. Chris Hummer placed a 247Sports Transfer Portal Crystal Ball prediction Saturday for the Huskers to land Hornsby. Hummer provided more intel for 247Sports VIP subscribers HERE on Hornsby's path to...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
CBS Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo to continue recovery
Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo. About a week after being admitted, Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to a Buffalo-area hospital, his doctors announced Monday. Hamlin elaborated on the great news via social media:. The Bills second-year safety had been at UC Medical...
VIP: Five-star ISU signee Omaha Biliew talks Cyclones, team success
Waukee (Iowa) five-star forward Omaha Biliew is set to make an early impact at Iowa State next season, as the highest-rated commit in the history of the Cyclones’
saturdaytradition.com
Division II OT transfer flips commitment from Virginia to Iowa
Iowa received a commitment on Saturday from a Division II offensive tackle transfer. Daijon Parker, who had previously been committed to Virginia, flipped his commitment to the Hawkeyes. The 6’6, 300-pound Parker entered the transfer portal in November, and committed to Virginia in December. In what appeared to be a...
CBS Sports
How to watch Virginia vs. Syracuse: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After two games on the road, the #11 Virginia Cavaliers are heading back home. Virginia and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rasul Douglas tried to snatch ball from Lions long snapper, then penalized for hitting Detroit tackle
In the final game of the 2022 regular season, Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas gave us one of the more puzzling sequences that we've seen all year. As the first half came to a close in Green Bay's Week 18 matchup with the Lions at Lambeau Field, Detroit was lining up for a field goal to draw within three before the break. As Michael Badgley was lining up for the attempt, officials began blowing their whistles to stop the play. At that point, Douglas then walked toward the line of scrimmage, got into the scrum of offensive linemen who were mostly still set, and tried to snatch the ball away from long-snapper Scott Daly.
Live Updates: Mississippi State Basketball vs. Ole Miss, Jan. 7
Keep up here as the Bulldogs and Rebels battle in Humphrey Coliseum.
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Arizona stunned at home, UConn back in winner's circle
The first full Saturday of 2023 produced a college basketball slate featuring everything we love about the sport. With conference play hitting full stride around the country, there were blowouts, thrilling finishes and stunning upsets. No. 7 Alabama provided the most eye-catching blowout by crushing Kentucky 78-52, while No. 25...
CBS Sports
How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The #14 Wisconsin Badgers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Wisconsin and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. The Badgers haven't won a matchup against Illinois since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. TCU odds, prediction, line: 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game expert picks
The 2022 college football season will come to an end when the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs and the Cinderella TCU Horned Frogs collide in the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday at SoFi Stadium. The top-ranked Bulldogs (14-0) are looking to become the first repeat national champion since Alabama in 2011-12. An SEC team has won the last three national titles and 12 of the last 16. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs (13-1) will try to win the program's first national championship since 1938, its only national title of the poll era. They entered the season picked to finish seventh in the Big 12.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC, showcasing how young the field is
The youth movement has officially arrived in the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the way. Mahomes already has an MVP and a Super Bowl, Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance, and Allen has been to conference title game. Those three -- plus Lamar Jackson --...
CBS Sports
Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 5-10; Southern 7-9 The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are staying on the road Monday to face off against the Southern Jaguars at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 9 at F.G. Clark Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Southern winning the first 69-59 on the road and the Wildcats taking the second 87-84.
CBS Sports
LeBron James 460 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring mark, on pace to break in early February
After sitting out with a non-COVID illness against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, LeBron James made his return to the Lakers' lineup in a 130-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. With 25 points, James moved to 460 points shy of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's career scoring leader.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
Kentucky WBB aims for major upset vs. No. 7 LSU at Rupp Arena
Kentucky Women’s Basketball is in a bad place. Unfortunately for them, things are likely going to get worse before they get better. On Sunday, the Wildcats (8-7) will stand off against the undefeated No. 7 LSU Tigers (15-0). The closer Kentucky comes to the matchup, the more it looks like an execution. The ‘Cats have lost six of their last seven contests, falling to an unranked Georgia squad on Thursday.
College Basketball Odds: Arkansas vs. Auburn prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Auburn Tigers. Our college basketball odds series has our Arkansas Auburn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arkansas Auburn. The SEC basketball season has already taken a significant turn. You might have noticed earlier on Saturday that Alabama completely wiped out Kentucky. It’s reasonable to say that Kentucky is not an SEC championship contender. Tennessee and Alabama are two contenders. Arkansas is the third. We’re not really sure about Auburn just yet, but we will probably know a lot more about the Tigers after this crucial game, which they get on their home floor.
