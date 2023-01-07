ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly choking man, threatening him with knife

A 40-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of choking a man and threatening him with a knife. On Friday, January 6, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim and Kristie Allison Navarro.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Fort White man arrested for battery and holding woman hostage

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they arrested a man for holding a woman against her will at a La Quinta Inn yesterday. The Sheriff's Office says the woman ran into the front lobby of the hotel stating she needed someone to call 911. She also added she did not feel safe and needed law enforcement to help her remove her items from the room she was occupying with Richard Nico, 45.
FORT WHITE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry man arrested for allegedly breaking car windows with brick

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Kobe Deon Delima, 20, of Newberry, was arrested early this morning and charged with property damage over $1,000 after allegedly breaking multiple car windows with a brick. Delima is currently on pretrial release following a previous arrest. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a criminal...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

villages-news.com

DUI suspect enters plea in connection with Margarita Republic arrest

A drunk driving suspect has entered a plea in connection with her arrest after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Ann Moldenhauer, 23, of Ocala, last week entered a plea of not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment in Lake County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

ocala-news.com

Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in northeast Ocala

Two drivers were trauma alerted to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after their vehicles collided near an intersection in Ocala. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace due to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
OCALA, FL
WFLA

1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident

A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
DUNEDIN, FL

