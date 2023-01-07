Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Arson suspect arrested in Marion County after fleeing deputies, hiding in tree
A 39-year-old arson suspect was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he fled from deputies and attempted to hide in a tree. On Sunday, January 1, an MCSO deputy located a male arson suspect, identified as Jessie James Kropp, who was traveling westbound in a vehicle on Highway 318 in Citra, according to MCSO.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly choking man, threatening him with knife
A 40-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of choking a man and threatening him with a knife. On Friday, January 6, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim and Kristie Allison Navarro.
mycbs4.com
Fort White man arrested for battery and holding woman hostage
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they arrested a man for holding a woman against her will at a La Quinta Inn yesterday. The Sheriff's Office says the woman ran into the front lobby of the hotel stating she needed someone to call 911. She also added she did not feel safe and needed law enforcement to help her remove her items from the room she was occupying with Richard Nico, 45.
Orange Park man arrested for second-degree murder in overnight stabbing, Clay deputies say
ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing at the Stay Suites Sunday morning. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Alvin Jones called 911 from the Kangaroo gas station across the street from Stay Suites to report the stabbing, according to a release from CCSO.
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry man arrested for allegedly breaking car windows with brick
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Kobe Deon Delima, 20, of Newberry, was arrested early this morning and charged with property damage over $1,000 after allegedly breaking multiple car windows with a brick. Delima is currently on pretrial release following a previous arrest. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a criminal...
WCJB
Crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders to pry...
villages-news.com
DUI suspect enters plea in connection with Margarita Republic arrest
A drunk driving suspect has entered a plea in connection with her arrest after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Ann Moldenhauer, 23, of Ocala, last week entered a plea of not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment in Lake County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.
WESH
FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
WCJB
A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
Ocala crash shuts down roadway, loss of power, firefighters say
OCALA, Fla. — East Silver Springs Boulevard is closed after a crash Saturday, Ocala Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said the crash happened around 9 p.m. near Northeast 19th Avenue. Crews are working to restore a substantial loss of power, and East Silver Springs Boulevard is closed between the blocks...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto woman arrested for trying to use someone else’s urine for drug test
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Jan. 5 for violation of probation. She then tried to use another person’s urine for her urine sample and admitted to possessing Fentanyl after being caught. Upon arrival at the State of Florida Probation and Parole office in Inverness, deputies...
ocala-news.com
Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in northeast Ocala
Two drivers were trauma alerted to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after their vehicles collided near an intersection in Ocala. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace due to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
Woman facing murder charges in deaths of Florida couple murdered in retirement community
A woman who allegedly murdered a Florida couple in their senior living community has been successfully extradited from Georgia and charged with the crimes.
villages-news.com
Traffic stop in The Villages leads to arrest of woman wanted on Columbia County warrant
A traffic stop in The Villages led to the arrest of a woman wanted on Columbia County warrant. Kia Marie Jeffery, 26, of Fort White, was driving a black Ford SUV shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over for an expired registration at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Avenida Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
fox13news.com
HCSO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shots ring out during an argument in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting between two relatives. According to investigators, two men got into a verbal dispute around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville on Friday. The argument escalated and both men were...
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
WCJB
Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident
A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
Deputies investigate double shooting in Brooksville
Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a Shooting call at a residence on Powell Road in Brooksville around 9:18 p.m. today.
