Oklahoma State

KOCO

How soon will Oklahomans legally be able to sports bet?

OKLAHOMA CITY — How soon will you be able to legally put down a few bucks on the Sooners, Cowboys or Thunder?. A tribal leader is signaling sports betting may have momentum in Oklahoma. "I think as long as tribal sovereignty and the laws of this state as its...
pryorinfopub.com

Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
kswo.com

Five Rural funds to participate in Oklahoma Rural Jobs program

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Five Rural funds have been approved for participation in the Oklahoma Rural Jobs program, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. The program was created in 2022 through the signing of the Oklahoma Rural Jobs Act. According to the press release,...
Z94

Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
pryorinfopub.com

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Oklahoma

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Oklahoma using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KTEN.com

Oklahoma lawmakers hoping to improve broadband service

(KTEN) — Oklahoma lawmakers are hoping to improve broadband internet service in rural areas. Oklahomans are being urged to check and verify available internet speeds on the FCC's National Broadband Map so the state gets funding needed to improve the service. You can can check your broadband service using...
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy

There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
news9.com

Oklahoma Drought Commission Redirecting Funding To Conservation

Oklahoma's Emergency Drought Commission is redirecting all funds to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission. About $5 million in funding will be sent to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission through the Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program. The OCC says 80% of Oklahoma is in a drought right now. The funding will be distributed to...
Z94

When Will Oklahoma See Its Last Frost?

Oklahoma has been teasing us with these warm January days. I love to keep garden beds here at the station and at home, so all this sunshine makes me want to get my hands dirty and plant some beautiful flowers!. But I know it's way too early to to do...
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
KOCO

National shortage of diabetic drugs impacts pharmacies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A national shortage of diabetic drugs is impacting pharmacies in Oklahoma. Diabetics are having difficulty finding their medications after the drugs have become popular for weight loss. Some pharmacies said there’s a huge demand for a diabetes medication that is being used for weight loss, and now, some diabetics have a hard time finding it.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Prepares For First Execution Of 2023

Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution of the year with death row inmate, Scott Eizember. On Tuesday, just 3 days ahead of the execution, attorneys for Eizember filed a complaint against the Department of Corrections saying his religious rights are being denied. He was sentenced to death in 2003 after a jury convicted him of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. Eizember broke into their Creek County home in order to spy on his ex-girlfriend across the street. He was caught after a 37-day manhunt – the longest in Oklahoma history.
