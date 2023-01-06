Read full article on original website
KOCO
How soon will Oklahomans legally be able to sports bet?
OKLAHOMA CITY — How soon will you be able to legally put down a few bucks on the Sooners, Cowboys or Thunder?. A tribal leader is signaling sports betting may have momentum in Oklahoma. "I think as long as tribal sovereignty and the laws of this state as its...
pryorinfopub.com
Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State
Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
Attorney General Gentner Drummond announces priorities as he takes office
Attorney General Gentner Drummond explained his priorities after being sworn into office on Monday.
“There is a new sheriff in town,” says Oklahoma’s newest Attorney General
Gentner Drummond, the new Oklahoma Attorney General, said fighting corruption and scandal is one of the top priorities for his first term.
kswo.com
Five Rural funds to participate in Oklahoma Rural Jobs program
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Five Rural funds have been approved for participation in the Oklahoma Rural Jobs program, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. The program was created in 2022 through the signing of the Oklahoma Rural Jobs Act. According to the press release,...
Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History
There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
Inauguration day leaves many Oklahomans asking ‘what’s next?’
In his inaugural address Monday, Governor Kevin Stitt laid out his plans for the next four years.
pryorinfopub.com
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Oklahoma using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma lawmakers hoping to improve broadband service
(KTEN) — Oklahoma lawmakers are hoping to improve broadband internet service in rural areas. Oklahomans are being urged to check and verify available internet speeds on the FCC's National Broadband Map so the state gets funding needed to improve the service. You can can check your broadband service using...
Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy
There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
news9.com
Oklahoma Drought Commission Redirecting Funding To Conservation
Oklahoma's Emergency Drought Commission is redirecting all funds to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission. About $5 million in funding will be sent to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission through the Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program. The OCC says 80% of Oklahoma is in a drought right now. The funding will be distributed to...
When Will Oklahoma See Its Last Frost?
Oklahoma has been teasing us with these warm January days. I love to keep garden beds here at the station and at home, so all this sunshine makes me want to get my hands dirty and plant some beautiful flowers!. But I know it's way too early to to do...
chickashatoday.com
FEDERAL PROSECUTORS AGGRESSIVELY PURSUING THOSE WHO LIE IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM TRANSACTIONS
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Western District of Oklahoma is aggressively seeking to keep firearms out of the wrong hands by pursuing those who lie in connection with gun purchases. Several recent cases charged in federal court highlight these efforts. Federal law prohibits knowingly making any false statement in connection...
Governor Stitt appoints Dr. Deborah Shropshire as Director of Human Services
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Dr. Deborah Shropshire as Director of Human Services on Tuesday, making her the first woman to serve the role in Oklahoma history.
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
“Most Haunted Road In Oklahoma”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Oklahoma is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and friendly communities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From abandoned stretches of highway to rural roads with a dark past, these five haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to send a chill down your spine.
OK’s Endorsement of Religious Charter Schools Could Alter Landscape for Choice
Oklahoma is set to become the first state in the nation to weigh the approval of a charter school that explicitly allows religious instruction, heightening concerns about separation of church and state. The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City plans to apply this month to operate a virtual charter, acting on a recent state legal opinion […]
KOCO
Cedar pollen returns to Oklahoma, causing problems for many
OKLAHOMA CITY — Cedar pollen has returned to Oklahoma and is causing problems for many. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looks at how the pollen counts look this week with the warm and windy weather. Watch the video player above for the full story.
KOCO
National shortage of diabetic drugs impacts pharmacies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A national shortage of diabetic drugs is impacting pharmacies in Oklahoma. Diabetics are having difficulty finding their medications after the drugs have become popular for weight loss. Some pharmacies said there’s a huge demand for a diabetes medication that is being used for weight loss, and now, some diabetics have a hard time finding it.
Oklahoma Prepares For First Execution Of 2023
Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution of the year with death row inmate, Scott Eizember. On Tuesday, just 3 days ahead of the execution, attorneys for Eizember filed a complaint against the Department of Corrections saying his religious rights are being denied. He was sentenced to death in 2003 after a jury convicted him of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. Eizember broke into their Creek County home in order to spy on his ex-girlfriend across the street. He was caught after a 37-day manhunt – the longest in Oklahoma history.
