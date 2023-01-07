Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die...
KAAL-TV
Oklahoma prison officials: Pastor can’t be in death chamber
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A death row inmate in Oklahoma who is scheduled to be executed on Thursday cannot have his spiritual advisor with him inside the execution chamber because of the minister’s history of anti-death penalty activism, including an arrest, the Department of Corrections said Monday. Scott...
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
As Democratic state lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, one official in Olmsted County is raising concerns over the law's potential effect on road safety and other issues. Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. Committee hearings...
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
KAAL-TV
IA woman faces 33 theft, forgery charges allegedly benefitting Harmony businesses
(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa woman appeared in Fillmore County Court Monday on 33 theft charges: two counts of theft/transfer movable property, two counts of theft by check, seven counts of theft by swindle, two counts of receiving stolen property, and 20 charges of check forgery. Mindy Jo...
The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise
The November election scrambled the politics of crime in Minnesota. Republican campaigns were hyper-focused on the issue, which followed years of rising violent crime and frequent — and at times sensationalist — media coverage. Democrats ran the table in November anyway. A legislative session that many expected to focus on tougher criminal penalties and lots of […] The post The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 2:08 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig device on school property. 9:19 p.m. 33-Year old Bryce Adams cited for No proof of Insurance. Saturday at 7:46 p.m. 33-Year old Hector Sanchez arrested on local warrant.
redlakenationnews.com
All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan
Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested on warrant after allegedly trying to break into three houses
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested on a warrant faces further charges of obstructing the legal process and fleeing police on foot after three encounters with officers Friday. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department, officers received a call to the 100 block of...
mprnews.org
MN Legislature charges ahead on quick-strike bills
Despite a significant number of newcomers to office — almost 30 percent — the Legislature isn’t easing into its business. The first weeks are usually filled with informational hearings: what state agencies do, what are the trend lines in programs, what are gaps that might need addressing. Some of that is happening, but in just the first week there have already been pointed debates and committee votes on a bill to shore up abortion rights, one to speed through $100 million in tax filing deductions and another to put a measure of inflation back into economic forecasting.
Guns, cash, and drugs seized in major Twin Cities police operation
An investigation into a suspect linked with drug trafficking in the Twin Cities led to the seizure of 31 guns, more than $80,000 in cash, and bags of drugs. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says its detectives, along with agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, conducted multiple search warrants Thursday, which resulted in the suspect's arrest.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Radon exposure is the second lading cause of lung cancer overall and the leading cause of cancer for non-smokers, according to the Wisconsin Departmen of Health Services (DHS). During National Radon Action Month, the department is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes...
abc17news.com
Kansas prisoner alleges he is being denied cancer treatment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner alleges in a federal lawsuit that the state Department of Corrections is not providing him with proper treatment for terminal cancer. Lawyers for 56-year-old John Keith Calvin said in an emergency filing last week the corrections department refuses to give Calvin intravenous nourishment while he fights stage 4 colon cancer. He is eligible for parole in May. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing. He has maintained his innocence, and another man convicted in the shooting has said Calvin did not commit the murder. The corrections department did not immediately respond to the lawsuit.
KAAL-TV
Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
KAAL-TV
Austin man arrested for allegedly threatening man at country club with knife, spitting vomit onto police officer
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was arrested and arraigned in Dodge County after an alleged incident at the Oaks Country Club in Hayfield. According to court documents, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the country club Sunday, Jan. 8 after multiple calls claiming a man was threatening another man with a knife.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested after allegedly pointing realistic Airsoft gun at police, domestic assault
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took a local man into custody Sunday after allegedly being threatened with a realistic-looking Airsoft gun. At about 3:24 p.m., Rochester police responded to an apartment building in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue SE, after 9-1-1 callers allegedly reported hearing a man say “I am going to kill you” during a verbal altercation in one of the residences.
Minnesota man who baited, illegally killed bear is banned from hunting
A Minnesota man who baited a bear with donuts and bird seed before killing it has been stripped of his hunting privileges in his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Michael Thielen, 42, of Little Falls, previously agreed to an amended plea deal that will strip him of his hunting license in all but two states for three years.
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
radioplusinfo.com
1-7-23 abortion rights bill fast tracked in minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota by codifying protections into state statutes has passed its first test. A House health panel approved the legislation 11-8 Thursday on just the third day of the 2023 session, and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk by the end of the month. As lawmakers across the country begin to reconvene, they’re getting their first chances to take up key abortion proposals since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion is currently considered illegal at all stages of pregnancy, with various exceptions, in 13 states, including neighboring Wisconsin and South Dakota.
