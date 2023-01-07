ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

KAAL-TV

Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die...
JENNINGS, MO
KAAL-TV

Oklahoma prison officials: Pastor can’t be in death chamber

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A death row inmate in Oklahoma who is scheduled to be executed on Thursday cannot have his spiritual advisor with him inside the execution chamber because of the minister’s history of anti-death penalty activism, including an arrest, the Department of Corrections said Monday. Scott...
MCALESTER, OK
Minnesota Reformer

The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise

The November election scrambled the politics of crime in Minnesota. Republican campaigns were hyper-focused on the issue, which followed years of rising violent crime and frequent — and at times sensationalist — media coverage. Democrats ran the table in November anyway.    A legislative session that many expected to focus on tougher criminal penalties and lots of […] The post The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

Friday at 2:08 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig device on school property. 9:19 p.m. 33-Year old Bryce Adams cited for No proof of Insurance. Saturday at 7:46 p.m. 33-Year old Hector Sanchez arrested on local warrant.
ALBERT LEA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan

Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

MN Legislature charges ahead on quick-strike bills

Despite a significant number of newcomers to office — almost 30 percent — the Legislature isn’t easing into its business. The first weeks are usually filled with informational hearings: what state agencies do, what are the trend lines in programs, what are gaps that might need addressing. Some of that is happening, but in just the first week there have already been pointed debates and committee votes on a bill to shore up abortion rights, one to speed through $100 million in tax filing deductions and another to put a measure of inflation back into economic forecasting.
MINNESOTA STATE
abc17news.com

Kansas prisoner alleges he is being denied cancer treatment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner alleges in a federal lawsuit that the state Department of Corrections is not providing him with proper treatment for terminal cancer. Lawyers for 56-year-old John Keith Calvin said in an emergency filing last week the corrections department refuses to give Calvin intravenous nourishment while he fights stage 4 colon cancer. He is eligible for parole in May. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing. He has maintained his innocence, and another man convicted in the shooting has said Calvin did not commit the murder. The corrections department did not immediately respond to the lawsuit.
KANSAS STATE
KX News

These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND

STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
CASS COUNTY, ND
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested after allegedly pointing realistic Airsoft gun at police, domestic assault

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took a local man into custody Sunday after allegedly being threatened with a realistic-looking Airsoft gun. At about 3:24 p.m., Rochester police responded to an apartment building in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue SE, after 9-1-1 callers allegedly reported hearing a man say “I am going to kill you” during a verbal altercation in one of the residences.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-7-23 abortion rights bill fast tracked in minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota by codifying protections into state statutes has passed its first test. A House health panel approved the legislation 11-8 Thursday on just the third day of the 2023 session, and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk by the end of the month. As lawmakers across the country begin to reconvene, they’re getting their first chances to take up key abortion proposals since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion is currently considered illegal at all stages of pregnancy, with various exceptions, in 13 states, including neighboring Wisconsin and South Dakota.
MINNESOTA STATE

