Despite a significant number of newcomers to office — almost 30 percent — the Legislature isn’t easing into its business. The first weeks are usually filled with informational hearings: what state agencies do, what are the trend lines in programs, what are gaps that might need addressing. Some of that is happening, but in just the first week there have already been pointed debates and committee votes on a bill to shore up abortion rights, one to speed through $100 million in tax filing deductions and another to put a measure of inflation back into economic forecasting.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO