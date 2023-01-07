ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XVKN_0k6Hl0HV00

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday.

The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said.

UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness.

Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.

Edwards sustained what was described alternately as a right foot or ankle injury in the first half of the Huskies 73-37 victory, diving over some courtside seats for a loose ball. It was not immediately clear when or how Patterson was hurt.

The school said it would not release any further details Friday night.

“At UConn, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” David Benedict, the school’s athletic director, said in a statement. “Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the Big East and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.”

Bueckers and Brady are out for the season with knee injuries.

Fudd, the Huskies’ leading scorer, is expected to return shortly from a knee injury that has kept her on the bench since she was injured in a collision with Edwards during a Dec. 4 loss to Notre Dame. She has participated in warmups during the last three games as part of her rehab.

Guard Caroline Ducharme has missed two games while in concussion protocol after suffering an injury in practice.

The Huskies currently available to play include guards Nika Mühl, Lou Lopez Sénéchal, Inês Bettencourt and forwards Aubrey Griffin, Dorka Juhász and Amari DeBerry.

Auriemma has missed four games this season due to illness, and it is not clear when he might return.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said in a statement Thursday. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

Despite the injuries, the Huskies have won six straight.

The school says those with tickets to Sunday’s game will be able to use them when the game is rescheduled.

UConn is next scheduled to play at St. John’s on Wednesday, while DePaul is scheduled to host Villanova that evening.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

UConn men drop to sixth in latest AP top 25 poll

For the second week in a row, a loss sees the UConn men’s basketball team take a slight dip in the Associated Press top 25 poll. UConn (15-2, 4-2) dropped two spots to sixth in this week’s poll, which was released Monday. The team earned 1,206 points. The...
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For College Basketball Program

The sports world is praying for a college basketball program this weekend. Five college basketball programs have been hospitalized following an intense workout. The Concordia University Chicago men's basketball team had to postpone a game. "The rigorous activity was widely considered a punishment for members of the team violating curfew...
RIVER FOREST, IL
The Associated Press

Rams rookie Yeast headed home after overnight hospital stay

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Russ Yeast is headed home after staying overnight in Seattle with a pulmonary contusion. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Yeast is doing fine and is feeling well enough to travel, calling it “a blessing.” The rookie was hurt during the Rams’ 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks in which Yeast got the most significant playing time of his young career. Several Rams defensive backs dropped by the hospital in Seattle on Sunday night to check on their teammate, and the defensive backs all did a group video chat to make sure Yeast was feeling fine.
The Associated Press

Clock ticking for Bears with No. 1 pick after brutal season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — As much as he would have liked to set the NFL single-season rushing record for a quarterback, Justin Fields seemed only mildly disappointed he didn’t get the opportunity. A strained hip kept him out of the Chicago Bears’ season-ending loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That ended his pursuit of Lamar Jackson’s QB rushing mark. “It’s a rushing record and I’m a quarterback,” Fields said Monday. “Of course it would’ve been cool to have but I’m not really into records like that. If there was one record I’d like to break, of course it’d be a passing record, so we’ll see if we can get that done in the near future.” General manager Ryan Poles is now on the clock after the Bears (3-14) wrapped up one of the worst seasons in franchise history. They set a franchise record for losses in a season and extended one by dropping their 10th game in a row on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
texashsfootball.com

Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches

UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
DENTON, TX
The Associated Press

Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn’t making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There’s no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team’s headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It’s a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that’s floundered for the past decade. Now it’s time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do that at this point in their rebuild from five straight losing seasons remains to be seen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Tennessee Boy's Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote: Division I - Class 4A Record Pts 1. Bartlett (7) 13-5 76
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
613K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy