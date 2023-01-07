ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet.  Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season.  Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
The Associated Press

Bennett, Georgia pile on TCU early in CFP title game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — It didn’t take long for top-ranked Georgia to assert itself against third-ranked TCU and make a mark in the College Football Playoff record book. The Bulldogs’ 17 points in the first quarter were the most to open a title game in the nine years since the four-team playoff came into existence.
FORT WORTH, TX

