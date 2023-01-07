ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Gonzaga defeats Santa Clara, 81-76

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — No. 9 Gonzaga basketball defeated Santa Clara, 81-76, on Saturday. Drew Timme and Nolan Hickman led the way for the Bulldogs with 20 points each. Julian Strawther added 18 points in the victory. Gonzaga trailed 74-73 with 1:13 left in the second half before scoring...
SPOKANE, WA
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Back in the day

Marc Sas submitted this photo and note: “Felts Field Spokane. A bit of nostalgia at Spokane, Washington’s first airline passenger terminal at Felts Field (KSFF). Random visiting aircraft, probably for lunch at the Skyway Cafe. I was working for Western Aviation at the time doing line service.”. Would...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Another round of rain on Monday – Matt

It was a rainy Sunday afternoon, and more rain is on the way for Monday. Snow levels will lower below 3000 feet on Monday evening, which will lead to some snow or wintry mix around the region. Some light slushy accumulations are possible in places like Newport, Spirit Lake, Metaline, Sandpoint, Wilbur, Omak and Republic during this time period. The next storm arrives on Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog and slick surfaces for your Monday morning! -Emily

SPOKANE, Wa. — We have areas of dense fog and slick conditions this morning. The wet roads from all the weekend rain and colder temperatures last night have created spotty ice accumulation. We’ll make it through the morning with dry conditions but rain returns to the region this afternoon, around noon. That’s rain for the lowlands but snow for our higher elevations and mountains. The action will clear out this evening, and return later this week. Warmer than usual temps will continue through the week in the upper-30s and lower-40s. – Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.
SPOKANE, WA
Radio Ink

Movin’ On Up in Spokane

Morgan Murphy Media in Spokane has announced the promotion of Scott Rusk to Operations Manager for its cluster in that market. Rusk joined Morgan Murphy Media in February as the APD and afternoon driver on KHTQ-FM “Rock 94 ½.”. In his new role, Rusk will continue with his...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington State Senator honoring Central Valley High School student this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Senator will honor a Central Valley High School student on Monday for winning a national essay contest. Senator Mike Padden (R- Spokane Valley) is honoring Lucy He, who won the Chinese American History Month essay contest. Lucy will get a legislative ticket of appreciation during Central Valley’s Board meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m....
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane’s Lunar New Year celebration is coming back this year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Lunar New Year Celebration will be held at the Spokane Convention Center this January. Spokane United We Stand is presenting The Year of the Rabbit with Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cultural organizations, artists, food samples, live performances and more. The celebration will kick off with the Dragon Dance and end with the Lion Dance,...
SPOKANE, WA
huckleberrypress.com

Brothers Flooring Plus Design: Making Spokane Homeowners Dreams Come to Life

Normally people don’t want people to walk all over their work, but that is not the case with Brothers Flooring plus Design. Considered as area flooring experts, Brothers Flooring, a local flooring, and design service, has been in business since 2007. Although the business began in 2007, the storefronts...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
IDAHO STATE
huckleberrypress.com

New Arts building to boost Spokane economy

Area residents will soon be watching their neighbors perform on stage, thanks to a new performing arts center, the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center. The multi-million-dollar project, a vision long awaited by Yvonne A K Johnson, Executive Artistic Director of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, is coming to life in Spokane Valley.
SPOKANE, WA
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Inland Northwest Land Conservancy protects Washington farmland

The Inland Northwest Land Conservancy has announced the permanent protection of 14 acres of Drewes Farm in Spokane, Washington. The Land Conservancy reached a conservation agreement with the Bauer family, which owns the property, and intends to create a sustainable natural space with trails, native plants, and a restored wetland that the whole community can enjoy. The farm is one of the few undeveloped spaces on the upper South Hill in Spokane, and part of it will soon be home to a cutting-edge YMCA facility.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy