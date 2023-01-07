SPOKANE, Wa. — We have areas of dense fog and slick conditions this morning. The wet roads from all the weekend rain and colder temperatures last night have created spotty ice accumulation. We’ll make it through the morning with dry conditions but rain returns to the region this afternoon, around noon. That’s rain for the lowlands but snow for our higher elevations and mountains. The action will clear out this evening, and return later this week. Warmer than usual temps will continue through the week in the upper-30s and lower-40s. – Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO