Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
KXLY
Gonzaga defeats Santa Clara, 81-76
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — No. 9 Gonzaga basketball defeated Santa Clara, 81-76, on Saturday. Drew Timme and Nolan Hickman led the way for the Bulldogs with 20 points each. Julian Strawther added 18 points in the victory. Gonzaga trailed 74-73 with 1:13 left in the second half before scoring...
Gonzaga survives again: Nolan Hickman helps Zags avoid upset against Santa Clara
Gonzaga’s two-game road trip to the Bay Area was anything but a cakewalk. A few days after a less-than-emphatic win over San Francisco, the ninth-ranked Zags (14-3, 3-0) barely survived to defeat Santa Clara (14-5, 2-2) 81-76 on Saturday at the Leavey Center. Similar to USF, the Broncos came out on ...
3 takeaways from Gonzaga's win over Santa Clara: Nolan Hickman has career night, Drew Timme bounces back
Drew Timme and Nolan Hickman scored 20 points each to help No. 9 Gonzaga (14-3, 3-0) rally from an early deficit to defeat Santa Clara (14-5, 2-2) 81-76 on Saturday at the Leavey Center. Here are three key takeaways from Gonzaga’s victory: NOLAN HICKMAN STEPS UP After scoring a combined eight ...
Santa Clara men's basketball assistant coach Scott Garson joins Gonzaga Nation podcast
On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Santa Clara in a wide-ranging conversation with assistant men's basketball coach Scott Garson. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or ...
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Live stream online; TV channel
With eight straight wins under their belt, the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs will look to make it nine in a row and secure a 3-0 start to WCC play when they face Santa Clara on the road Saturday (January 7). You can stream this game live on FuboTV (Start your free trial). The Zags are coming off a ...
nbcrightnow.com
Report: Washington State to hire Spokane native Jeff Schmedding as defensive coordinator
PULLMAN – Jeff Schmedding, a Spokane native and former longtime Eastern Washington assistant, is returning to the Inland Northwest. Washington State’s football program is finalizing a deal to make Schmedding its next defensive coordinator, according to a report Sunday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Schmedding will replace Brian...
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Back in the day
Marc Sas submitted this photo and note: “Felts Field Spokane. A bit of nostalgia at Spokane, Washington’s first airline passenger terminal at Felts Field (KSFF). Random visiting aircraft, probably for lunch at the Skyway Cafe. I was working for Western Aviation at the time doing line service.”. Would...
KXLY
Another round of rain on Monday – Matt
It was a rainy Sunday afternoon, and more rain is on the way for Monday. Snow levels will lower below 3000 feet on Monday evening, which will lead to some snow or wintry mix around the region. Some light slushy accumulations are possible in places like Newport, Spirit Lake, Metaline, Sandpoint, Wilbur, Omak and Republic during this time period. The next storm arrives on Thursday.
KXLY
Fog and slick surfaces for your Monday morning! -Emily
SPOKANE, Wa. — We have areas of dense fog and slick conditions this morning. The wet roads from all the weekend rain and colder temperatures last night have created spotty ice accumulation. We’ll make it through the morning with dry conditions but rain returns to the region this afternoon, around noon. That’s rain for the lowlands but snow for our higher elevations and mountains. The action will clear out this evening, and return later this week. Warmer than usual temps will continue through the week in the upper-30s and lower-40s. – Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.
KHQ Right Now
Blake Jensen may be leaving KHQ, but he's staying in Spokane
After 12 years at KHQ, Blake Jensen's last day is today! He's leaving the news business, but staying right here in Spokane.
Radio Ink
Movin’ On Up in Spokane
Morgan Murphy Media in Spokane has announced the promotion of Scott Rusk to Operations Manager for its cluster in that market. Rusk joined Morgan Murphy Media in February as the APD and afternoon driver on KHTQ-FM “Rock 94 ½.”. In his new role, Rusk will continue with his...
Washington State Senator honoring Central Valley High School student this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Senator will honor a Central Valley High School student on Monday for winning a national essay contest. Senator Mike Padden (R- Spokane Valley) is honoring Lucy He, who won the Chinese American History Month essay contest. Lucy will get a legislative ticket of appreciation during Central Valley’s Board meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m....
Spokane’s Lunar New Year celebration is coming back this year
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Lunar New Year Celebration will be held at the Spokane Convention Center this January. Spokane United We Stand is presenting The Year of the Rabbit with Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cultural organizations, artists, food samples, live performances and more. The celebration will kick off with the Dragon Dance and end with the Lion Dance,...
KREM
North Idaho College attorney issues 15 subpoenas to employees, former trustees
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College attorney Art Macomber issued 15 subpoenas this week to college employees, former trustees and others, seeking documents, emails, public record requests and other digital records related to the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
huckleberrypress.com
Brothers Flooring Plus Design: Making Spokane Homeowners Dreams Come to Life
Normally people don’t want people to walk all over their work, but that is not the case with Brothers Flooring plus Design. Considered as area flooring experts, Brothers Flooring, a local flooring, and design service, has been in business since 2007. Although the business began in 2007, the storefronts...
$1,000,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Airway Heights Still Unclaimed Over Two Months Later
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA - A winning Powerball ticket from the drawing held on November 7, 2022 that is worth $1,000,000 remains unclaimed over two months later. The seven-figure ticket was sold in Airway Heights, WA, according to the Washington Lottery. The lucky winner matched each of the five regular numbers,...
Light rain will continue through the day Sunday – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — Very light precipitation is moving north across the Inland Northwest. For the rest of our night, it will be cloudy and overcast with calm winds and patchy fog in some areas. Moving into Sunday, rain is back in the forecast with a second system pulling through. We’ll see most of this come between 10 AM and 4...
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
huckleberrypress.com
New Arts building to boost Spokane economy
Area residents will soon be watching their neighbors perform on stage, thanks to a new performing arts center, the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center. The multi-million-dollar project, a vision long awaited by Yvonne A K Johnson, Executive Artistic Director of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, is coming to life in Spokane Valley.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Inland Northwest Land Conservancy protects Washington farmland
The Inland Northwest Land Conservancy has announced the permanent protection of 14 acres of Drewes Farm in Spokane, Washington. The Land Conservancy reached a conservation agreement with the Bauer family, which owns the property, and intends to create a sustainable natural space with trails, native plants, and a restored wetland that the whole community can enjoy. The farm is one of the few undeveloped spaces on the upper South Hill in Spokane, and part of it will soon be home to a cutting-edge YMCA facility.
Comments / 0