From tragedy to triumph: 13-year-old battling brain cancer becomes honorary police officer in Wisconsin

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County helped a teenager’s lifelong dream of becoming a police officer by swearing him in as an honorary officer. 13-year-old Chance Van Stippen has been courageously battling brain cancer and has always dreamed about being a police officer and on Friday, with the help of the Fox Crossing Police Department and the Neenah Police Department, Van Stippen was made an honorary officer.
