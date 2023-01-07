ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Local students distributed sleeping bags and care packages to help the homeless last fall

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 3 days ago

On Oct. 8, Canyon Crest Academy students Emily Shen, Neha Bhat, and Kate Lee, and Del Norte High School student Emma Shen distributed sleeping bags and care packages to individuals struggling with homelessness at Neil Good Day Center, a shelter for the homeless in downtown San Diego, according to a news release. The distribution occurred under a nonprofit organization called the International Association of Youth (IAY). Founded in 2004, the IAY’s mission is to encourage leadership skills and education to the youth throughout the world. Last October, under the leadership of Emily Shen, IAY Southern California Regional president, members aided those without homes who were suffering from a lack of hygienic products and sleeping bags.

Throughout the month of August, the IAY members picked up 528 sleeping bags and assembled care packages consisting of beanies, socks, gloves, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, and nail clippers. These items were then distributed on the morning of Oct. 8, leaving a greatly positive impact on the homeless in downtown San Diego. But, they were not the only ones who were affected by this distribution. The IAY members that took part in the distribution were substantially influenced by the experience as well.

People struggling with homelessness are frequently discriminated against for their appearance and prejudiced stereotypes, the news release stated. Yet, through IAY’s distribution, president Emily Shen recognized that these stereotypes held no significance.

“As they expressed gratitude, asked for extra resources for their loved ones, and helped us distribute the resources to those who could not walk to our booth, my perception of people experiencing homelessness has definitely changed for the better,” Emily states in the news release. “I encourage the people reading this article to donate resources because although a warm beanie and cleansing toothbrush may not seem like a lot to you, it could mean the world to them.”

This is just the beginning. Due to the ongoing demand for warm sleeping bags and care packages to combat the cold San Diego winter, the local IAY volunteers are planning a second round of distribution in early 2023. To provide a generous donation, visit the website, theiay.org, to help fund for the IAY’s mission in supporting local communities and promoting leadership in youth around the world.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Her Holiness Sai Mai to visit Carmel Valley in February

Internationally known spiritual teacher Her Holiness Sai Maa will offer public darshan to hundreds on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Del Mar Marriott. Darshan is an opportunity to view or see a holy person, holy image or saint. Following the darshan, Sai Maa will be offering a program called “HealthSpan: DNA Release and Cellular Activation”, also at Del Mar Marriott on Feb. 4 and 5.
DEL MAR, CA
San Diego Channel

Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Over-the-Counter and Prescription Drug Shortage Likely to Continue in San Diego

The current shortage of over-the-counter medication and prescription medication is ongoing. It includes over-the-counter medications like Tylenol and Motrin. The shortage is primarily due to increased demand, which comes after a fall that saw a spike in respiratory illnesses like Influenza, RSV and COVID-19. “Unfortunately, there's no Children's Tylenol available...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate

ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
ENCINITAS, CA
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
647
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy