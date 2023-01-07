ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Related
South Dakota Searchlight

Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and inaction by our state’s political leaders have had a dramatic negative effect on South Dakota’s real estate market. A series of interest rate hikes has caused residential sales to decline while the price per single family home is up. Additionally, the inventory of houses available for sale is […] The post Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Jensen drops out of SD GOP chair race, Brunner enters

PIERRE, S.D. - After a brief stint in the race, Kevin Jensen is dropping out of the running for the chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, and being replaced by a former state lawmaker. Jensen, a House lawmaker from Canton, confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Governor Noem, statewide officials inaugurated in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. - Kristi Noem, the 33rd Governor of South Dakota and the state’s first female governor in the state’s history, officially took the oath of office to begin her second term Saturday. “Four years ago I stood here with all of you, and I said that I...
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

LIVE: South Dakota Inaugural

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dignitaries, families and South Dakota residents are gathering at the statehouse in Pierre Saturday for the state’s 2023 Inaugural ceremonies. The day begins with legislative member taking their oaths of office, followed by statewide office holders, which includes Governor Kristi Noem. Planning...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

How new South Dakotans are coping with harsh 1st winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than three feet of snow across much of KELOLAND this winter, the continued snowfall is wearing down even life-long South Dakotans. And it’s a harsh welcome for many people who are new to the state. “Is there a trick I’m missing...
ALABAMA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Space heaters delivered to western South Dakota reservations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
BROOKINGS, SD
kelo.com

Noem wants answers about security breach

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem is furious with the federal government. She wants answers as to why her family’s personal information was released by the Januray 6th investigative committee. Among the hundreds of records posted online by the committee laying out the timeline of the events...
South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed.

Selene Zamorano-Ochoa says her friends and clients can’t simply hop in a car and drive themselves to work or the grocery store like most other South Dakotans. Instead, they use their smartphones to hail ridesharing services. That’s because they can’t speak English well enough to pass the state driver’s license test.  In 2020, the South […] The post South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed. appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

South Dakota law enforcement looks to work together

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota is working to make execution of law enforcement easier. Attorney General Mark Vargo announced this week that he has formed a Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission to explore ways that law enforcement agencies can work better together. South Dakota is home to a complicated tapestry...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Finding solutions to South Dakota’s childcare crisis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the pandemic, South Dakota’s childcare crisis hit an all-time high, and in 2023 parents continue to struggle to find a solution. According to South Dakota’s Department of Social Services, there are 783 childcare centers in the state, and they can care for almost 48 thousand kids. But that may not be enough.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature

The first week of the legislative session is feast and famine for Capitol reporters.  The famine is in the mornings when committees are supposed to meet. In that first week, some of them won’t meet at all. Others will meet to “organize.” Few, if any, will make any news that first week.  The feast is […] The post Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
Hot 104.7

Where Do Some of South Dakota’s Counties Get Their Names?

Have you ever wondered where the counties in South Dakota got their names? The roots of our county names showcase the history of the area and nation. The state's largest county by population, Minnehaha, gets its name from what is said to be the Sioux word for waterfall. Seems about right, with the falls on the Big Sioux River being a centerpiece in the county seat of Sioux Falls.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in South Dakota

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD

