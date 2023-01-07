ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

West Valley City man spits at car window in road rage, allegedly shoots at victim running away

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHEtM_0k6HZDAV00

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A West Valley City man has been charged on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after he spat on another man’s car window and then fired a shot at the victim when confronted.

Jaran Dylan Johnson, 40, was charged at the Third District Court in Salt Lake City for felony discharge of a firearm (third-degree felony), purchase/transfer/possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person (third-degree felony), tampering with a witness (third-degree felony), possession or use of a controlled substance (class B misdemeanor) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia (class B misdemeanor).

Walmart offers drone delivery at two Utah locations

According to court documents, the victim noticed Johnson’s car following closely behind him when he was driving to a store in Salt Lake County on Dec. 30, 2022. When he came out of the store, he reportedly noticed what he thought was snot on his driver’s side window. Assuming that it was the man following him, he followed Johnson’s car all the way to a house in the neighborhood, where a confrontation then ensued.

Charging documents say a woman came out of the house and handed Johnson a gun in a holster. Upon seeing the firearm, the victim told police he got scared and drove off, hitting two cars in the process. His car then reportedly died, so he decided to run on his feet while Johnson chased him.

At this point, the victim heard a pop, and a bullet flew past his head, court documents say.

When officers from the West Valley City Police Department questioned Johnson, he allegedly admitted to firing the gun but claimed that the victim also shot at him. Johnson reportedly said he fired the gun in the air so the victim would leave.

Officers reviewed video surveillance footage from a neighbor and saw Johnson yelling “I’m going to kill you!” at the victim as he was running away. Then, Johnson pointed his gun at the victim and fired one shot, charging documents state. The neighbor reportedly told officers at the scene that Johnson offered him money to lie to the police by claiming that he can’t find the surveillance footage.

Police later searched Johnson’s residence and found a handgun with one round in the chamber hidden in a bedroom dresser, according to charging documents. A bullet casing was reportedly found outside of the neighbor’s house.

Officers also found marijuana and multiple glass pipes, bongs and grinders in Johnson’s house.

