5newsonline.com
Warm start to 2023 in Arkansas: Here's why
ARKANSAS, USA — On January 1st, 2022, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley saw the first snowflakes of the year. On January 1st, 2023, we smashed records with unusually warm temperatures. For right now, that trend seems to be continuing throughout the rest of the month across most of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
Study: Arkansas ranks poorly as place to raise families
A recent study of a state’s ability to provide for healthy, stable families put Arkansas near the bottom.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like Spring Wednesday
OVERNIGHT: It will be a mild night. In fact, low temps will be where our high temperatures should be… Our average high temperature in 50°F, and our low come sunrise Wednesday morning will be in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy conditions with a southerly wind sustained at 5-10mph.
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Blog: Slight severe weather chance overnight Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our warm weather trend is set to continue Wednesday as well as at least half of Arkansas reaches the 70s along with an increase in humidity. Then, Wednesday night a cold front will start to move through Wednesday night and bring temperatures closer to normal for the remainder of the week.
PHOTOS: Landowner Discovers ‘Hundreds of Deer Carcasses’ On His Property, Investigation Ensues
It’s a scene straight out of a horror film. Piles of bones, rotting flesh, and putrid hides lie in the middle of an Arkansas forest where “hundreds of deer carcasses” were discovered by the owner of the land. “I can’t can’t get into details for various reasons…...
KWCH.com
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
Crain Volkswagen of Fayetteville files suit over a rival lot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to a recent article from Arkansas Business, a month-old Volkswagen dealership in Rogers is open and thriving, but an established Fayetteville dealer is asking the courts to put the brakes on its new rival. The dispute has placed a spotlight on two of Arkansas’ better-known...
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
Explaining water flows: Why Sierra Nevada snow won’t fix Lake Mead
A big snowstorm in California is welcome news, as long as floods and mudslides aren't wrecking lives. But here's why that snow is never going to make a difference at Lake Mead.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
COVID nearly takes life of 9-month-old Arkansan
136 people entered the Arkansas hospital system with coronavirus last week according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It's the largest one-week increase the agency has reported since last January.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
5newsonline.com
Long-delayed Pope County casino faces final legal challenge
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — More than four years have passed since Arkansans approved a constitutional amendment to put one of four newly legal casinos in Pope County, but odds are strong the long-delayed project will wait at least a few more months. A final legal challenge by a rival...
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
kiowacountypress.net
December 2022 Arkansas River Report
December brought above-average snowpack to most of Colorado, but Arkansas Basin snowpack remains low at 81 percent of median. Drought conditions have begun to worsen across the lower basin, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Snowpack. Reservoir Storage. Water storage in Pueblo Reservoir increased from 184,866 acre-feet to...
